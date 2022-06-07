How Scottish Conservative MPs voted and what they said about Boris Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The prime minister was dealt a huge blow to his credibility as 148 of his own colleagues – including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – turned on him in a confidence vote.

He made it through the ordeal with 211 votes in his favour – but he now faces claims he’s a lame duck leader.

His party is split against him worse than when Theresa May faced a similar vote.

As he attempts to reset his authority, how did Scotland’s Tory group vote?

Douglas Ross – against the PM

The Moray MP and party leader came full circle and voted against the prime minister.

He had opposed him in January after details of lockdown parties emerged.

But then he changed his tune in time for the elections in May.

On Monday afternoon he’d changed again.

“I have heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules that we all did our best to follow, and even more so at the statements to Parliament from the prime minister on this topic,” he said.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson. My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”

Andrew Bowie – against the PM

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has kept his cards close to his chest but finally confirmed he’d lost confidence.

After first refusing to say which way he’d vote, Mr Bowie said: “Tonight, and with a heavy heart, I have taken the extremely tough decision to vote against the Prime Minister.”

David Duguid – for the PM

In a split from his north-east colleagues, the Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid sided with the prime minister.

“Nothing that’s happened in the last 24 hours has changed my opinion on whether or not the Prime Minister needs to resign so tonight I voted against the motion of no confidence,” he said.

“With our recovery from the pandemic and the global inflation pressures that have yet to hit us fully, I believe this is in the best interests of the country.”

John Lamont – against the PM

MP John Lamont has been quietly loyal.

But he decided to quit a job working with foreign secretary Liz Truss in order to register his lack of confidence in Mr Johnson.

The MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk said the events in Downing Street were “totally unacceptable” and claimed the government has become “overwhelmed” by them.

He added: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision. I know that many colleagues have been wrestling with their conscience today and I respect that some MPs will have reached a different conclusion.”

Alister Jack – for the PM

The Scottish Secretary is a key ally for the prime minister and stood by him once more to show loyalty.

In a statement released on Monday, he said: “He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad.”

But he may have misjudged the mood in the wider Scottish group.

“I have no doubt that my colleagues in the parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the prime minister,” he added.

David Mundell – against the PM

Former Scottish Secretary David Mundell also lost confidence in the prime minister.

He commented: “After a difficult couple of years and listening to the views of my constituents, I voted tonight for a fresh start and new leadership for our country.”