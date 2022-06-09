Partygate: Aberdeen donor still backs Tories because future of Union is ‘paramount’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Partygate: Aberdeen donor still backs Tories because future of Union is ‘paramount’

An Aberdeen property developer who donated cash to the Conservatives vows to keeping backing the party, arguing the Union is more important than the Boris Johnson "partygate" scandal.
By Calum Ross
June 9, 2022, 5:56 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Tory donor Alan Massie says saving the Union is more important than Boris Johnson or partygate
Tory donor Alan Massie says saving the Union is more important than Boris Johnson or partygate

An Aberdeen property developer who donated cash to the Conservatives vows to keeping backing the party, arguing the Union is more important than the Boris Johnson “partygate” scandal.

Alan Massie handed more than £260,000 to the Tories in recent years and helped bankroll senior UK government minister Michael Gove, who was raised in the city.

Mr Massie told us he thought Boris Johnson’s conduct in the lockdown parties scandal was “unacceptable”.

But he predicted the prime minister will “move on” from 10 Downing Street before long.

No-one is bigger than the Union, including Boris.

– Businessman Alan Massie

The Carlton Rock boss said stopping the SNP’s drive for Scottish independence was still “paramount” to him and many voters.

“No-one is bigger than the Union, including Boris,” he said.

“I still support the Union. I still have faith that for the public the Union is paramount.

“I think that the Boris issue… that will resolve itself, to be honest. The Union is still paramount, in my mind.”

‘Weak on the Union’

Mr Massie has previously donated to Labour and the Liberal Democrats but says the Tories remain the “only credible” defenders of the Union.

He claimed Labour is “weak” on the constitution and took aim at left-wing north-east MSP Mercedes Villalba, branding her “out of control”.

Alan Massie

We asked Mr Massie about his support for the Tories and about Mr Johnson’s future, after he narrowly survived a confidence vote by Conservative MPs on Monday.

A total of 211 Tory MPs sided with the prime minister, while 148 voted against him, including Scottish leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross.

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

On partygate, the businessman said: “It’s unacceptable behaviour. There’s no question, it’s unacceptable behaviour when people were ill and dying.

“It’s unacceptable. But as I say, that will sort itself out. He is an individual and he will move on.

“He will be, alas, no longer, whether it is six months, or a year, whatever. That will happen.

“But in terms of breaking up the country I think the public will see the furlough scheme, the vaccination scheme, the jobs in the Ministry of Defence, for example, in Scotland.”

He added: “I don’t see how that (partygate) is bigger. I’m certainly not defending Boris but the issue is not Boris, it’s Scotland.

“I’ve still got faith in the country being together and I still think that the Tories are the only credible people to defend the Union.

“And I think you can see that by the amount of Tory MPs who voted against the prime minister.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Another referendum?

Mr Massie said Scottish Labour had “let Aberdeen down” by not condoning a fresh power-sharing deal with the Conservatives to run the city council.

He criticised Ms Villalba, claiming she backed a second independence referendum.

He added: “She is out of control about her views, wanting another referendum. We’ve just had a referendum. Is it a best of three?”

He added: “Anas Sarwar should take her under control.

“They are weak. Weak on the Union. Weak on controlling their MSPs. All she does is bash Aberdeen, that Mercedes.”

Ms Villalba previously expressed support for standing independence-supporting Labour candidates at elections.

She has questioned whether the party should “call for a referendum to put our alternative to the people”.

No credible person can look at the Conservatives and conclude they are anything but a threat to the United Kingdom.

– Scottish Labour spokesman

Responding to Mr Massie’s comments, Ms Villalba said the Conservatives are presiding over the “worst cost of living crisis in decades”.

She added: “As a Labour MSP, my focus is on campaigning to secure the election of a Labour government at Holyrood and Westminster, that will promote investment in quality jobs and public services, after more than a decade of respective SNP and Tory misrule.

“It’s disappointing that this Tory supporter is so desperate to ally themselves to Boris Johnson’s discredited government in this week of all weeks, when its unfitness for office was never more apparent.”

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “Mr Massie is private citizen and is entitled to his view on a range of issues, including this one, but he is entirely wrong.

“No credible person can look at the Conservatives and conclude they are anything but a threat to the United Kingdom.”

How Alan Massie switched support

Jersey-based Mr Massie was one of Labour’s top private donors between 2011 and 2016.

He gave more than £400,000 to the party and senior figures, including Jim Murphy, Kezia Dugdale, Richard Baker and Caroline Flint

He gave £20,000 to the Lib Dems between 2006 and 2007.

But in 2019 Mr Massie announced he was switching support to the Tories because he did not believe Labour could be “trusted” on the Union.

He has become a key backer of Aberdeen-raised Cabinet minister Michael Gove, donating £50,000 to the levelling up secretary between 2019 and last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal