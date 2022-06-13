Kezia Dugdale and Jenny Gilruth feeling ‘blessed’ after wedding SNP minister Jenny Gilruth has married former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale on a "wonderfully happy day". By Calum Ross June 13, 2022, 10:34 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:01 pm Kezia Dugdale married Jenny Gilruth at ceremony in Fife. Picture by Luke Davies [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Jenny Gilruth Kezia Dugdale More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Grenfell Tower: Scotland’s cladding removal bill could hit £1billion June 12, 2022 Scottish politics Ex-Tory minister rates Boris Johnson’s survival chances as ‘very slim’ June 12, 2022 Scottish politics Alex Salmond vows to unite behind Nicola Sturgeon in new Yes campaign June 12, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Edgar Road in Elgin to be reduced to one direction for four weeks for roadworks Peterhead offer contract to former loanee Danny Strachan Glasgow Warriors to play pre-season game at Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium Caley Thistle confirm veteran Aaron Doran has signed one-year contract extension Step Back in Time: Inverness, one of the happiest places in Scotland Premium Content Paul Third: LIV Invitational Series was boring but golf is fighting a losing battle against the new kid on the block