Scotland to Europe ferry breakthrough as major operator eyes 2023 start date A direct ferry link between Rosyth and Europe could open as early as next year following a major breakthrough in talks. By Derek Healey June 16, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 5:54 pm Alex Salmond watches on with Dominico Comisso, captain of the ‘Scottish Viking’ Norfolkline ship, as it arrives in Rosyth as part of its route to Zeebrugge. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags brexit Douglas Chapman ferry Rosyth More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Justice secretary calls for UK-wide inquiry into miners’ strike compensation June 16, 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics June 16, 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts June 16, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Ross County start season at Tynecastle, while Caley Thistle face newcomers Queen’s Park Elgin City to kick off season at home against East Fife BREAKING: Aberdeen start Premiership season with televised away clash at champions Celtic Cove to host Raith on Championship debut while Peterhead face Airdrie Moreen Simpson: Don’t listen to Ainsley – rowies are nectar of the gods Calvin Ramsay can thrive at Liverpool to become a ‘special player’, says Aberdeen legend Willie Miller