Moray mums ‘cannot be left in limbo’ for maternity services over summer

Pregnant women in Moray should not have to wait any longer for answers on the future of mothballed maternity services in the region, the SNP health secretary has been warned.
By Adele Merson
June 17, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 3:21 pm
Humza Yousaf is being told to explain a clear timetable for improvements weeks after a second mum gave birth on the side of the A96 trying to reach care beyond downgraded Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Moray MP Douglas Ross wants the health secretary to clear a space in the diary at Holyrood to tackle the concerns before parliament breaks for a two-month summer recess on June 30.

Mr Ross said it will be a “dereliction of duty” if pregnant women are left without answers about how the SNP are planning to restore maternity services at the hospital.

Expectant mums continue to experience severe anxiety.

– Campaigner Marj Adams

Mr Yousaf said he will keep parliament updated on progress towards a consultant-led maternity unit in Elgin.

But there are currently no plans for a statement in parliament in the next fortnight.

‘Worrying limbo’

Marj Adams, a campaigner with local group Keep Mum, said there is “little engagement and communication from NHS Grampian” with mums left in a “worrying limbo”.

She added: “Expectant mums continue to experience severe anxiety about where they will deliver their babies – we have no idea when this will improve or if it will improve.”

The campaign group will meet NHS Grampian officials on Monday to raise concerns directly with the health board.

Almost three quarters of births have been referred to Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity unit was “temporarily” downgraded in 2018.

We revealed how one Moray mum had to give birth to her son off the A96 with only her husband on hand, after being told to travel to Aberdeen while in labour.

The shocked dad delivered the baby without medical assistance on May 22, tying the baby’s cord with a shoelace.

It is at least the second roadside birth on this route in six months.

In March, the health secretary announced a plan to allow the majority of pregnant women in Moray to be able to give birth at Dr Gray’s.

But an independent review into Moray maternity services found it could take up to a decade to happen.

Meanwhile, a timetable is due in summer for moving towards a plan to expand Raigmore maternity unit in Inverness.

Moray women would be able to choose to access care in labour and birth there, as well as Aberdeen Maternity Unit.

‘Dereliction of duty’

Mr Ross said people across Moray have been “let down time and time again”.

He added: “They should not have to wait over two months while parliament isn’t sitting without any sort of update being provided to them.

“Humza Yousaf still hasn’t been able to deny claims that maternity services will not be fully restored until 2031. He needs to give reassurance to expectant mothers and families across Moray.

“Frankly it would be a dereliction of duty and highlight exactly where Dr Gray’s sits on the list of SNP priorities if they don’t find a time for this statement.”

Mr Yousaf said he met campaigners in the past fortnight.

“The return to a consultant-led service at Dr Gray’s will require significant investment in the infrastructure and workforce, and solving complex systemic problems, such as recruitment and retention,” he said.

“We need to allow NHS Grampian time to do this as well as the work they, and NHS Highland, are doing to deliver short term improvements in maternity care and the planning for the long term ambition for consultant-led services.

“Both health boards are developing timelines for these with plans for the interim networked model due in the summer, and plans for the consultant-led unit due by the end of this year.”

‘We want to work with the people of Moray’

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said officials want to deliver obstetric-led services in Elgin.

“We want to work with the people of Moray on this matter, and more generally, this week has seen some initial engagement with both staff and the public on the future role and function of Dr Gray’s Hospital. We welcome all contributions,” she said.

Kirsty Watson: All proposed Moray maternity plans are doomed to fail

