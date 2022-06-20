Here’s why north-east freeport backers think bid is a jobs bonanza for the region As many as 32,000 jobs could be supported in an £8.5 billion boost to the regional economy, according to the teams supporting an ambitious "green freeport" package between Aberdeen and Peterhead. By Adele Merson June 20, 2022, 1:59 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 4:39 pm Aberdeen Harbour could get 'freeport' status. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen International Airport freeports North East More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Hundreds of drug-driving cases left unprosecuted due to delays – police watchdog June 20, 2022 Scottish politics Exposed: The full £35m Scottish council pension funds linked to Putin’s Russia June 20, 2022 Premium Content Scottish politics North-east freeport bid branded ‘greenwashed Brexit project’ June 20, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Videos: North-east economic development agency hails extra £85m investment Fire at the historic Leith Hall mansion near Huntly Scott McKenna and Max Lowe sold new Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson on Pittodrie move 72-year-old woman airlifted to hospital after breaking her leg on the Isle of Mull Aberdeen on the trail of Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart Celebrating stories of the past: Aberdeen Cyrenians searches for former volunteers