‘Rent counts’: Aberdeenshire MSP paid £148,000 for housing but ‘couldn’t get a mortgage’ A financial system which locks people out of mortgages needs to be "overhauled", according to an MSP who says she's spent £148,000 in rent over the last 12 years. By Adele Merson June 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 11:13 am Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Housing Karen Adam SNP More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Jenny Gilruth v Grant Shapps: Who’s to blame for this train strike chaos? June 22, 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics June 22, 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts June 22, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Paul de Leeuw: North-east energy industry is at a crossroads – we must choose the right path Freefield Flower Farm: Beautiful bouquets grown in the north-east Irate union rails against Caledonian Sleeper job losses in Inverness REVIEW: Comedy with class courtesy of Stewart Lee at the Tivoli Premium Content Big Yellow expands Scottish business with £10m Aberdeen acquisition Ross County move worth the wait for focused midfielder Yan Dhanda