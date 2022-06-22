Jenny Gilruth v Grant Shapps: Who’s to blame for this train strike chaos?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jenny Gilruth v Grant Shapps: Who’s to blame for this train strike chaos?

Scotland’s railways ground to a halt with staff strikes planned over three days, leaving passengers across the north and north-east stranded and wondering who is responsible.
By Justin Bowie
June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:21 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The biggest walkout in 30 years follows a major ScotRail pay dispute which was only resolved earlier just weeks earlier.

As Tory transport chief Grant Shapps tries to pin the blame for upheaval on trade unions, and the SNP’s transport minister Jenny Gilruth points at Westminster, rail passengers are left wondering who is actually in charge of fixing the mess.

Is the SNP responsible for trains in Scotland?

The SNP took control of the trains in April this year when ScotRail was officially nationalised.

The Scottish Government then bore the brunt of an immediate pay row which saw drivers refuse to do overtime, leading to the introduction of a reduced timetable.

Not long after that conflict came to an end, up to 90% of train journeys were slashed in a wider dispute.

This time it is Network Rail staff who are on strike in a bitter dispute over pay, working conditions and potential job cuts.

Network Rail receives subsidies from Holyrood but do not fall under its control. So the SNP says it is not their responsibility to solve this crisis.

Workers agreed to take industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.

Services across the north were immediately hit throughout the week because Network Rail staff did not work overnight on days they walked out.

Should the Tories take responsibility?

When ScotRail workers were on strike, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross demanded Ms Gilruth should do more to intervene.

However, another Tory, Graham Simpson, then claimed the Network Rail strikes were more “difficult” for Westminster to address.

UK Tory transport chief Grant Shapps also claimed it was not his responsibility to meet unions.

Labour leader Keir Starmer claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not “lifted a finger”.

What does the Scottish Government say?

Ms Gilruth demanded her UK counterpart find a resolution to the strikes “as quickly as possible”.

She urged Mr Shapps to push for a fair pay rise and said Tory ministers were being “motivated by ideology”.

Holyrood finance chief, and Highlands MSP, Kate Forbes told Mr Shapps to help push forward negotiations and warned striking workers have been under “immense pressure”.

However, the SNP were accused by rivals of dithering when it came to staff refusing overtime north of the border recently.

Reductions in services meant commuters going north to Inverness and Aberdeen were unable to travel late at night.

Journeys between the two cities regularly terminated shortly after 6pm.

But when being grilled over the cuts to services, Ms Gilruth responded by declaring: “I don’t drive the trains.”

At the time, she also declared that she would not be getting involved in negotiations.

What does the UK Government say?

Senior Tories have claimed Network Rail cuts are necessary as they aim to modernise the service.

Boris Johnson warned he will “not give in” to the demands of trade unions despite the chaos being inflicted on passengers.

He has accused Keir Starmer of backing the strikes and during Prime Minister’s Questions said the Labour leader had not spoken out against them.

During an interview on Tuesday, Graham Simpson branded the rail unions “militant”.

The Tories north of the border have urged the SNP and Scottish Labour to stand against the strikes.

What do striking staff want?

Rail workers want improved pay due to soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The RMT trade union is also striking to prevent proposed cuts which they claim could decimate the workforce.

The union’s Scotland organiser, Mick Hogg, warned up to 3,000 jobs could be lost under Network Rail’s current plans.

He indicated staff would be open to a 5% pay increase similar to the offer given to ScotRail employees recently.

Network Rail estimates up to 1,800 jobs are likely to be cut. But the group also says many workers will step back voluntarily with redundancy packages.

However, business chiefs in Aberdeen and Inverness have warned the strikes could have a devastating effect on the local economy.

How can I travel around?

Commuters who usually journey by train will be forced to take the bus or drive this week due to cancellations.

With disruptions throughout the week even on days when staff are working, it’s best to check ScotRail’s timetables online to see when you can travel.

