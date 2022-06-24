Moray maternity fears: ‘There could be a death of a mother or a baby – or both’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray maternity fears: ‘There could be a death of a mother or a baby – or both’

A veteran healthcare campaigner says the lack of local maternity cover in Moray could end in "tragedy", decades after her own difficult experience giving birth.
By Adele Merson
June 24, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 5:02 pm
Marj Adams, Keep Mum campaigner, has been campaigning for improved maternity care since the 1980s. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Marj Adams has been calling for better services in the region since the 1980s and never imagined she would be fighting still as a grandmother.

Speaking to the The Stooshie – the DC Thomson politics podcast – she revealed her own distressing experience and shared her fears the current situation could lead to the “death of a mother or a baby – or both”.

It comes after two Moray women were forced to give birth near the A96 in the last six months while on their way to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, 65 miles from Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Almost three quarters of births have been referred to Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity unit was “temporarily” downgraded in 2018, following a staffing crisis.

‘It’s a tragedy waiting to happen’

Ms Adams, who now campaigns with the Keep Mum group, says they hear from some women who have “put off having a family” because of their concerns over care.

She said the problem would have been “fixed long ago” if it affected men directly.

The grandmother-of-five said: “We really fear there could be a tragedy, there could be a death of a mother or a baby – or both.

“Really we are on the cliff-edge. It’s a tragedy waiting to happen.”

Ms Adams revealed how she narrowly avoided tragedy herself while giving birth to her second daughter, Amy, in 1985.

Marj with her second daughter Amy shortly after she was born.

Back then there was no obstetrics unit at Dr Gray’s and she was referred to Aberdeen after suffering complications with the birth of her eldest daughter, Kirsty.

On a “night of snow and ice”, Ms Adams was to be taken by ambulance to Aberdeen.

But the labour was moving fast and so the ambulance had to turn back at Huntly, where she was taken to a “tiny cottage hospital” where a local GP delivered Amy.

Umbilical cord round her neck

Recalling the day, the Keep Mum campaigner, said: “She had the umbilical cord twice around her neck and basically he said, ‘this was potentially a tragedy. Who sent you from Elgin tonight’?

“Luckily Amy and I were both fine. That got me involved in thinking this is ridiculous this situation.

“I was part of the original campaign which won the battle and we got the obstetric unit which was opened in the early nineties and was open until it was closed in 2018.”

Amy with big sister, Kirsty.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has vowed to deliver a deliver a timetable in the summer for moving towards expanding Raigmore maternity unit in Inverness.

The SNP minister is also due to publish plans by the end of the year for reinstating a full consultant-led unit at Dr Gray’s. 

This would allow the majority of pregnant women in Moray to give birth in Elgin, but could take up to 10 years. 

‘Significant investment’ needed

The health secretary has committed to keep parliament updated on progress but has so far ruled out giving an update next week before a two-month summer recess. 

Mr Yousaf said: “The return to a consultant-led service at Dr Gray’s will require significant investment in the infrastructure and workforce, and solving complex systemic problems, such as recruitment and retention.

“We need to allow NHS Grampian time to do this as well as the work they, and NHS Highland, are doing to deliver short term improvements in maternity care and the planning for the long term ambition for consultant-led services.”

Marj Adams is a campaigner with Keep Mum who want to see a consultant-led unit reinstated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. She is pictured at home in her garden in Elgin. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Campaigners say no one has been able to explain to them why the timescales are so long and have called for those involved to “go back to the drawing board” to find a solution.

On the 10-year timescale, Ms Adams said the group would find this “extremely difficult to accept” and they doubt NHS Grampian is serious about reinstating the service.

I never thought I would be back to campaigning as a grandmother, I really didn’t.

– Marj Adams.

She claimed the health board, who met with the campaign group on June 20, has “a public narrative and a private narrative”.

The campaigner added: “The public narrative is ‘yes, we’ll do it’ and I’m sure they tell the health secretary that but we fear that the private narrative is ‘this is impossible, we’re going through the motions but we won’t achieve it’.”

‘It wasn’t safe’

Asked if she ever thought she would still be campaigning on this issue after three decades of speaking up, the grandmother said: “No. I didn’t. I have three grandsons born in the specialist unit and one granddaughter born in the downgraded unit and I never thought I would be back to campaigning as a grandmother, I really didn’t.

“I thought we have the unit and it’s safe forever if you like. Once I realised NHS Grampian were trying to downgrade it over the years…we should have realised that it wasn’t safe.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are committed to the delivery of an obstetric-led service in Elgin.

“We are finalising plans for the interim networked model due in the summer, and plans for the consultant-led unit are due by the end of this year.

“We accept communication in the past was not what it should have been, and we are working very hard to improve that.

“All stakeholders are invited to be part of our communication & engagement group.”

