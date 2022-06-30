Aberdeen fireworks shop owner claims new national restrictions will ‘cause someone to die’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen fireworks shop owner claims new national restrictions will ‘cause someone to die’

By Rachel Amery
June 30, 2022, 2:17 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 10:37 am
Norman Donald from NJE Fireworks
Norman Donald from NJE Fireworks

An Aberdeen fireworks shop boss believes new laws restricting sales could backfire and cause deaths by driving the industry underground.

Norman Donald from NJE Fireworks on the city’s George Street reacted the day after MSPs signed into law new rules on the sale and use of pyrotechnics.

Already a strong critic, he now warns people will seek out fireworks on the black market, buy unsafe fireworks from abroad and pose a danger to life.

The new laws make it an offence to have a firework in a public place or supply a firework to anyone under the age of 18.

Councils will also be given the power to designate firework control zones, although some such as Highland Council say they are yet to make a decision.

Mr Donald said the legislation has “more holes than a sieve” and will not stop people misusing fireworks.

‘My big fear is it will cause someone to die’

Mr Donald said: “This bill doesn’t tackle the misuse of fireworks, which was the whole idea of making a change.

“I agree more should be done for those who misuse fireworks but this is just going to punish law abiding citizens who want to enjoy fireworks in their back garden.

“When you restrict anything it will go to a black market and then we will have unregulated and dangerous fireworks.

“My big fear there is it will cause someone to die.”

Norman Donald.
Norman Donald.

Mr Donald added it will be very easy for people in Scotland to travel south of the border to buy fireworks in England where they will not need a license, or to “easily” buy fireworks online from places like Germany and Poland.

He also warns the move will price those on lower incomes out of buying fireworks, and put too much pressure on couriers to check licenses and find appropriate places to store them when bought online.

Mr Donald also said the fireworks industry had penned a 10-point plan on the issue to the government, including proposals to introduce bigger sentences for those who misuse fireworks, but he said this had been ignored.

‘It will not be better for anyone’

Among supporters of the law, Animal rights campaigners across the country had been calling for the sale of fireworks to be controlled to stop “petrifying” cats, dogs and other animals.

They said many pets, wildlife and even some humans were being “scared to death” by fireworks.

Mr Donald said the new restrictions won’t do anything to sort this issue, as “plenty” of fireworks will still be set off.

Hogmanay fireworks in Inverness.
Hogmanay fireworks in Inverness.

He said: “I have seen people on social media saying it will be fantastic for their dog.

“But it will not be better for anyone because on there are still 37 days a year when you are allowed to set fireworks off around Bonfire Night and New Year.

“It will make no difference because there will still be plenty of fireworks going off.”

Legislation hailed as ‘ground-breaking’

In announcing the new “ground-breaking” legislation to restrict the sale and use of fireworks, the government’s community safety minister Ash Regan said it will improve people’s lives.

She said: “This is not a ban on fireworks.

“We still want people to enjoy them safely, for example attending organised displays.

“But this vitally important step will make firework use more predictable and safer.

“The bill will ensure appropriate action can be taken over the dangerous or disruptive use of fireworks, as well as reducing the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as flares.”

The Scottish Government was approached to respond to Mr Donald’s claims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal