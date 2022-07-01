RAF Tornado crash: Moray campaigner says defence chiefs never held to account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAF Tornado crash: Moray campaigner says defence chiefs never held to account

Defence chiefs have never been held to account for failures that led to a fatal RAF Tornado jet collision over the Moray Firth, a retired officer claims 10 years after the tragedy.
By Calum Ross
July 1, 2022, 4:20 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Jimmy jones

Jimmy Jones is still fighting for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the events of July 3, 2012.

In an exclusive interview for our politics podcast, The Stooshie, he said UK Government ministers and the most senior military officers knew about Tornado safety concerns but failed to act quickly enough.

The 10th anniversary of the collision, which involved two RAF Lossiemouth-based jets, will be marked on Sunday.

They all knew about it but nobody has been held to account.

– Retired RAF officer Jimmy Jones

The tragedy caused the deaths of Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, Squadron Leader Sam Bailey and Flt Lt Adam Sanders, while a fourth airman was injured.

L – R : Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, Squadron Leader Samuel Bailey and Flight Lieutenant Adam Sanders.

Michael Poole, father of Flt Lt Hywel Poole, spoke earlier this week of the “huge hole” left in his heart since losing his son.

He also said it was “incomprehensible” that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had still not installed collision warning systems in the aircraft which succeeded Tornado, such as Typhoon and F-35 Lightning.

The failure to fit a collision warning system in Tornado jets was highlighted by the Military Aviation Authority as one of 17 factors contributing to the 2012 collision.

Mr Jones, a retired RAF officer who secured a change in the law in 2017 to ensure FAIs are now mandatory for military deaths in Scotland, believes military decision-makers have not been held to account.

He argues an FAI would offer greater scrutiny than the military’s own service inquiry.

‘Nobody has been held to account’

Mr Jones told The Stooshie: “They knew that these aircraft really needed a collision warning system.

“They were signed off to say it is okay to operate as you are – and that went all the way up to the chief of staff and to the secretary of state for defence.

“They all knew about it but nobody has been held to account.

Air ground crew work on Tornado planes at RAF Lossiemouth, following the 2012 collision

“Their argument is, ‘we signed off to say we know we have a programme in place to put it right eventually and therefore it is safe’.

“That’s like me telling the authorities, ‘I know my car doesn’t have a seatbelt fitted but I intend to do it by the end of the year, or next year, and therefore it is safe’.

“I mean, you would get laughed out of court.”

After having his calls for an FAI rejected by three lord advocates, Mr Jones also told the DC Thomson politics podcast that he believed a public inquiry was now the only way to get answers.

The MoD were contacted for comment.

