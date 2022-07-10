Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid rule out IndyRef2 for at least a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid rule out IndyRef2 for at least a decade

Tory leadership contenders Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have ruled out a second Scottish independence referendum for at least 10 years.
By Calum Ross
July 10, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: July 10, 2022, 2:07 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Sajid Javid

Tory leadership contenders Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have ruled out a second Scottish independence referendum for at least 10 years.

The former Cabinet ministers made the remarks after putting themselves forward to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants another vote on the nation’s constitutional future on October 19 next year.

However, Boris Johnson responded last week to the first minister’s request for the legal powers to hold the referendum by saying he “cannot agree that now is the time” to return to a question he said had been “clearly answered” in 2014.

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson as he was announced as Conservative Party leader.

Appearing in separate BBC interviews with Sophie Raworth on the Sunday Morning programme, Mr Hunt and Mr Javid were asked if there were any circumstances they would allow another referendum on Scottish independence.

Mr Hunt, a former health secretary and foreign secretary, said: “Not in the next 10 years.”

‘The generation hasn’t changed’

Mr Javid, who resigned as health secretary last week, responded: “The last one was for a generation and so the generation hasn’t changed, so, no.

“Not (ruling it out) forever, but not least for a decade.”

Tom Tugendhat, another of the MPs to have put themselves forward in the leadership contest, was also quizzed on the referendum issue in an interview with the BBC’s Sunday Show.

“They (the SNP) are failing in education and they are failing in healthcare and now they are trying to distract by talking about separation again,” he said.

“I’m afraid this is a cheap political play. What we really need to be talking about is the success of Scottish students and the success of Scottish doctors and nurses, and the ability to help them to do even better.

“What we need to do is make people succeed, not tear them apart.”

On social media, SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “The Tories and Labour are suffocating democracy in Scotland.”

Who are the candidates?

Other candidates in the contest include newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, his predecessor Rishi Sunak, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, and Attorney General Suella Braverman, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also expected to stand.

The leadership contest usually takes place over two stages, if there are multiple candidates.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said he is not going to publicly declare his support for any candidate.

Edward Mountain, Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “I pleased to see a wide range of candidates coming forward to challenge for the Conservative Party leadership.

“I look forward to hearing all their leadership pitches which will no doubt offer many solutions to the issues we are facing, including the cost of living crisis that is effecting everyone across the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal