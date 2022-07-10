Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid rule out IndyRef2 for at least a decade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tory leadership contenders Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have ruled out a second Scottish independence referendum for at least 10 years.

The former Cabinet ministers made the remarks after putting themselves forward to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants another vote on the nation’s constitutional future on October 19 next year.

However, Boris Johnson responded last week to the first minister’s request for the legal powers to hold the referendum by saying he “cannot agree that now is the time” to return to a question he said had been “clearly answered” in 2014.

Appearing in separate BBC interviews with Sophie Raworth on the Sunday Morning programme, Mr Hunt and Mr Javid were asked if there were any circumstances they would allow another referendum on Scottish independence.

Mr Hunt, a former health secretary and foreign secretary, said: “Not in the next 10 years.”

‘The generation hasn’t changed’

Mr Javid, who resigned as health secretary last week, responded: “The last one was for a generation and so the generation hasn’t changed, so, no.

“Not (ruling it out) forever, but not least for a decade.”

Tom Tugendhat, another of the MPs to have put themselves forward in the leadership contest, was also quizzed on the referendum issue in an interview with the BBC’s Sunday Show.

“They (the SNP) are failing in education and they are failing in healthcare and now they are trying to distract by talking about separation again,” he said.

“I’m afraid this is a cheap political play. What we really need to be talking about is the success of Scottish students and the success of Scottish doctors and nurses, and the ability to help them to do even better.

“What we need to do is make people succeed, not tear them apart.”

On social media, SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “The Tories and Labour are suffocating democracy in Scotland.”

Who are the candidates?

Other candidates in the contest include newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, his predecessor Rishi Sunak, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, and Attorney General Suella Braverman, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also expected to stand.

The leadership contest usually takes place over two stages, if there are multiple candidates.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said he is not going to publicly declare his support for any candidate.

Edward Mountain, Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “I pleased to see a wide range of candidates coming forward to challenge for the Conservative Party leadership.

“I look forward to hearing all their leadership pitches which will no doubt offer many solutions to the issues we are facing, including the cost of living crisis that is effecting everyone across the world.”