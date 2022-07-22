North-east businesses urged to set out priorities to new prime minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses across the north-east are being urged to tell the new prime minister what they want to see delivered in the region, as the Tory leadership contest heats up.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce want north-east firms to get their views directly in front of a new UK Government.

Plans for achieving net zero, tackling connectivity issues with rail and air, and problems recruiting staff are among the key issues businesses in the region want addressed.

It comes as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss go head to head in the race to become the next prime minister.

The business organisation has launched a survey which will be anonymously shared directly with ministers and officials, to ensure any new administration knows the challenges facing the region.

Net zero plans

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “We look forward to putting the views to the north-east business community to the new prime minister and we have already had a strong response.

“Many of our members are experiencing the same issues as other parts of the UK, primarily around access to labour and the cost of materials.

“The general theme we are hearing is that there is plenty of work, but finding the people to do it is proving to be very challenging.

“Locally, we have emerging issues with connectivity by rail and air.

“Strike and waves of cancellations are taking their toll on our local economy, and we need to find a solution urgently.

“Finally, one of the most important things in the new PM’s inbox will be setting the country’s path towards net zero.

“The next few years of our energy transition will be the most crucial, and we need Boris Johnson’s successor to seize the opportunity to transform Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire into the net zero capital of Europe.”

Both candidates face a towering in-tray on their first day in the job, with the future of the north-east’s energy sector among the issues faced.

The pair have already come under pressure for their economic policies as their campaigns get going.

City analysts and investors warned in The Times that sterling is likely to fall if Ms Truss wins the Tory leadership contest and embarks on big tax cuts.

The foreign secretary has pledged to bring down taxes immediately, including reversing the national insurance rise that was implemented in April.

Financial analysts and fund managers have predicted these plans could lead to a big increase in government borrowing and knock the pound.

Meanwhile, top Tory donor Sir Rocco Forte has denounced Mr Sunak’s “ridiculous” plans for the economy as business leaders called for sweeping tax cuts.

Increases to corporation tax and national insurance, announced by Mr Sunak in the wake of the Covid crisis, were “ridiculous”, “crazy” and “not a Conservative approach to doing things”, the hotelier said.

Britain’s new prime minister is expected to be announced on September 5.