Aberdeen University’s Chinese teaching group faces ban under Sunak leadership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen University’s Chinese teaching group could be banned over claims it is a “danger to free thought”.

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has vowed to close all 30 of the Confucius Institutes in the UK – the highest number of any country in the world.

The programmes promote Chinese language and culture abroad.

But north-east MP Andrew Bowie, who has backed the former chancellor to become the next prime minister, warned they ignore topics “inconvenient” to China’s ruling Communist Party.

Mr Sunak’s vow to close the groups could see him clash with the SNP since education is devolved to Holyrood.

It is not yet clear how any ban would work across Scottish universities and schools.

Confucius Institutes were first launched by China in 2004 and have since been opened around the globe, with dozens now in Britain.

While the scheme is described by the Chinese government as a way for them to promote education and culture in other countries, critics say it allows Beijing to peddle “soft power” abroad.

Since coming to Scotland, the teaching programme has also established links with schools all over the country.

Primary and secondary schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Western Isles and Shetland have all opened their own institutes.

‘Promoting Chinese soft power’

Writing on social media this week, Mr Sunak said: “I would close all 30 of China’s Confucius Institutes in the UK – the highest number in the world.

“Almost all UK Government spending on Mandarin language teaching at school is channelled through university-based Confucius Institutes, thereby promoting Chinese soft power.”

Aberdeenshire MP Mr Bowie added: “Universities must be protected from undue state influence and insidious doctrines which vie for the eyes and ears of students.

“Students simply seeking to learn Mandarin have been forbidden from engaging in topics inconvenient to the Chinese Community Party, such as its human rights record or treatment.”

Aberdeen University said their institute “promotes knowledge exchange and cultural insights between China and north-east Scotland”.

They added: “It does not fund any other organisations, departments or societies.”

In May, controversy emerged when The Times reported a Chinese academic at the north-east university had defended Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

‘Due diligence’ expected

The Scottish Government said universities are responsible for deciding on their own partnerships abroad.

But a spokesperson added: “All universities understand and manage the reputational, ethical and security risks potentially associated with international partnerships.

“This includes conducting appropriate due diligence before entering into such partnerships and monitoring existing partnerships for emerging problems.”

In 2018, Nicola Sturgeon announced funding of more than £700,000 for the Confucius Institute school programme.

But since then, senior SNP figures – including Westminster defence spokesperson Stewart McDonald – have been critical of the scheme.

Mr Sunak’s hardline position comes as he tries to outflank Tory leadership rival Liz Truss in the race to No 10.

During a heated BBC debate between the pair, Ms Truss said the ex-chancellor had been soft on China until recently.

Westminster relations with Beijing were much stronger than they are now just a few years ago when David Cameron was prime minister.

But the Conservative Party’s stance on Chinese president Xi Jinping’s government has since hardened following major crackdowns on protests in Hong Kong.

A Scottish Universities spokesperson said: “Universities engage with open eyes and due diligence, ensuring that their practice is consistent with academic freedom and institutional autonomy.

“The internationalisation of higher education brings many benefits to our home students, to the curriculum and to research as well as revenue to universities and a contribution to Scotland’s economy and cultural life.”