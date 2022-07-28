Warning cost of living crisis could see record drug deaths soar higher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s record drug deaths could spiral even further out of control as the cost of living crisis hits the most vulnerable, it has been warned.

Charity bosses and politicians predict soaring bills and rising rates of poverty could create the perfect conditions for more fatalities.

The stark warning comes as the latest figures showed 1,330 people lost their lives to drug-related causes in Scotland last year.

The number of deaths was down by nine in 2021 compared to the year before, making it the second highest total on record.

The number of lives lost in Aberdeen reached 62 last year, according to National Records of Scotland data, up from 56 in 2020.

Elsewhere deaths in Moray increased to 17, up by seven on 2020.

‘It comes back to Nicola Sturgeon’s door’

Annemarie Ward, from the charity Favor UK, described the national figures as a “tiny anomaly” and blamed the first minister for failing to properly address the situation.

She said: “It’s still the second highest total ever. It’s still the worst death rate in Europe.

“That comes back to Nicola Sturgeon’s door. She’s responsible for that.

“Nobody else. Her.”

Warning that the cost of living crisis will “of course” make things worse, Ms Ward said: “Our poorest communities are getting poorer.

“Of course we’re going to see more deaths. The more politicians get away with using this as a political football, the more deaths we’re going to see.”

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said it is a “worrying sign” to see deaths increasing in Aberdeen against the national trend.

He said: “Citizens in Aberdeen will be worried that the figures for Scotland’s third biggest city are deteriorating further rather than stabilising or improving.

“The character of drug use in Aberdeen has long been different to other parts of urban Scotland given the difference in the economy and the social make-up of the city.

“These are very worrying signs for the city and will prompt urgent concerns to which Grampian health officials and the political leadership of the city council must respond.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “When drug deaths are still on the rise in Grampian and elsewhere, it is impossible for the first minister to claim that progress is being made.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart, who chairs the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster, also warned that the cost of living crisis could lead to more drug deaths.

He said: “We know that poverty is a huge driver of problem drug use.

“We see that in our everyday experience in all the areas that have significant difficulties. It presents itself as a real threat.

“We’ve got to be very careful about some of the signs we’re looking at just now.

“Anything that puts people in such despair, that’s a massive driver to problem drug use.

“We’ve got to watch out for some of the signs and make sure we’re on top of that.”

Mr Wishart said things can be done under the powers already held by the Scottish Parliament.

But he warned MSPs can only “tinker at the edges” while the UK Government refuses to look at decriminalisation or drug consumption room.

SNP drugs minister Angela Constance said: “Scotland suffers a terrible toll from drug deaths, leaving families grieving and in pain and my heart goes out to all those affected by the death of a loved one through drugs.

“These latest statistics provide yet more heart-breaking reading, and the situation remains unacceptable.

“While there is so much more work to do, every life saved means one less family grieving and I am determined we can use this halt in the upward trend of recent years as a platform for real change.”