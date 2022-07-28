Lorna Slater makes bizarre claim Westminster is at fault for sky high Scottish rail prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lorna Slater makes bizarre claim Westminster is at fault for sky high Scottish rail prices

By Rachel Amery
July 28, 2022, 6:31 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 6:38 pm
Lorna Slater at Dunfermline Recycling Centre
Lorna Slater at Dunfermline Recycling Centre

Green minister Lorna Slater claims Westminster is to blame for sky-high rail fares in Scotland – despite the Scottish Government nationalising ScotRail only a few months ago.

Commuters hoped ticket prices would be reduced to a more affordable level after the rail network came back under public ownership in April.

But instead routes have been disrupted by strike action and a debacle that saw UK Government-owned rail service LNER brought in to run extra services during The Open after ScotRail services were slashed.

Speaking during a visit to Dunfermline Recycling Centre on Thursday, the circular economy minister insisted it is the UK Government who are at fault for soaring prices.

‘UK Government to blame’

Asked by us to justify how ministers can urge people to travel by train more often while some fares cost more than a plane ticket, Ms Slater said: “It is so frustrating.

“The UK Government has chosen to subsidise aviation instead of making public transport like trains and buses cheaper.

“It is frustrating the cost of fares are going up and the UK Government needs to change that.”

From left is David Goodenough from Cireco, Iain Gulland from Zero Waste Scotland, Omer Kutluoglu from Yes Recycling and Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater MSP

Asked why the Scottish Government cannot do more given it nationalised the railways in Scotland, Ms Slater added: “The Scottish Government is doing enormous things in this area.

“Free bus travel has been a game changer.

“It has reduced people’s carbon footprint and young people are able to get about – and all of that is good for the economy, good for families and good for mental wellbeing.

“It is exactly the policy we need to tackle the cost of living and the climate crises.”

‘It has been a complete disaster’

Political rivals criticised Ms Slater’s comments, saying they “won’t wash” with the public who are left forking out for expensive train fares.

Dean Lockhart, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “It’s typical of SNP-Green ministers to try and manufacture grievance with the UK Government while dodging responsibility for their failures here in Scotland.

“The SNP’s nationalisation of ScotRail has been a complete disaster.

“Their limited discount scheme this spring was only a pale imitation of what was on offer elsewhere in the UK and their decision to slash services for two months brought parts of Scotland to a virtual standstill.

“The SNP-Green government has no hope of increasing public transport use without providing a reliable and affordable rail service.”

He added Ms Slater would “stand up” to the SNP if she “had a shred of credibility left”.

Willie Rennie, Lib Dem MSP for North East Fife, added: “The Green minister sounds more and more like an SNP minister every day with her ‘Westminster bad’ routine.

Willie Rennie MSP

“Blaming Westminster for the shocking Scottish train service won’t wash, especially as the trains are already owned and run by the Scottish Government.”

And Neil Bibby from Scottish Labour added: “The people of Scotland deserve affordable and reliable bus travel – but the Scottish Government’s own figures show that fewer than one in three young people have a free bus pas.

“Rather than pinning the blame on others, Lorna Slater should realise that she is actually in government and the failings of that government lie with her.”

Millions to be spent on recycling

Ms Slater made the comments while visiting Dunfermline Recycling Centre to unveil the government’s next round of funding for recycling improvements.

A £3.4 million fund will be split between three different recycling projects in Aberdeen, Perthshire and Renfrewshire.

Lorna Slater MSP and others being shown around Dunfermline Recycling Centre

It is hoped these projects will reduce CO2 emissions by over 8,000 tonnes every year – the equivalent of removing 4,400 cars from the road annually.

Ms Slater said: “Hundreds of thousands of people in Scotland will benefit from projects supported by the fund, which will make it easier for households to recycle and increase local recycling rates.”

