Tories condemn Green north-east MSP over Aberdeen Harbour protest

The Tories have accused a north-east Green MSP of “reckless behaviour” for attending a controversial climate change protest at Aberdeen Harbour.
By Justin Bowie
August 1, 2022, 5:28 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 6:19 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie

Maggie Chapman joined dozens of activists as she entered a restricted area at the port during a demonstration on Sunday.

Campaigners were rallying against the fossil fuel industry and plans to develop an Energy Transition Zone in Torry’s St Fittick’s Park.

Protesters invaded the fenced-off area and remained there until around 6pm, with police deployed to the harbour.

Ms Chapman defended her attendance at the rally alongside climate camp activists and said she was there to take part in non-violent “direct action”.

Maggie Chapman at the port.

Around 150 environmentalists gathered in the city centre early in the afternoon before making their way to the port.

It came as protesters pitched up in under-threat St Fittick’s Park for five days, hosting a series of talks and workshops alongside demonstrations.

But Scottish Tory North East MSP Liam Kerr insisted the Green politician’s actions were “completely unacceptable”.

He said: “This was a dangerous act of disruption which put both the protesters and harbour workers at risk.

Liam Kerr.

“It is completely unacceptable for an MSP to encourage and take part in such reckless behaviour.

“This behaviour is never acceptable, but if her fellow protesters really felt that they needed to engage in dangerous stunts to get their voices heard, then that is a damning indictment of the Greens in Holyrood.

“Maggie Chapman must urgently apologise for joining this protest.”

Justifying her decision to go on Sunday, Ms Chapman said: “I am an MSP, but I am an activist and a campaigner.

‘Direct action’

“It’s a non-violent direct action protest, to raise awareness of what has already been done to Torry and I suppose what we need to make sure is that people actually hear what the proposals are around St Fittick’s Park.”

The Green MSP insisted that the move away from fossil fuels must be “just transition” which benefits Aberdeen residents in areas like Torry.

She said: “If Torry lose their last remaining green space, that is not justice for Torry so that’s why we’re here.

Climate change protesters in the city centre.

“People in Torry have lower life expectancies and generally have lower health than people elsewhere in Aberdeen.”

In the run-up to May’s council vote, the Greens in Aberdeen said St Fittick’s Park could be turned into a nature reserve instead of a business hub.

Last year doctors in the city grouped together and warned getting rid of the Torry greenspace risked furthering health inequalities locally.

A statement from the Port of Aberdeen said earlier: “The Port of Aberdeen supports peaceful demonstration and debate, but we are a busy, operational port and the security breach at Torry Marine Base puts both the protesters and personnel operating within the port at risk.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a protest at Torry Marine Base. It will be policed proportionately and appropriately.”

