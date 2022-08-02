Douglas Ross would be ‘delighted’ if Aberdeen wins Eurovision bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest is attracting support across political divides at Holyrood as cities compete for the honour.

Senior politicians including Douglas Ross put their names to calls pointing there could be “no better location”.

The city has thrown its hat in the ring along with bids from places such as Glasgow, London, Sheffield and Birmingham.

Mr Ross, Moray MP and an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “It’s heart-breaking that the people of Ukraine won’t see next year’s Eurovision held in their own country, as it should be.

“Despite the circumstances, it’s been inspiring to see Scottish venues coming forward to host in 2023.

“Aberdeen and Glasgow are strong bidders and I understand Edinburgh is also considering it.

“Obviously as a representative for Moray, I’d be delighted to see such a major celebration of international talent in the north.

“But regardless of where in the UK it’s staged, I’m sure we will make it feel like a home away from home for team Ukraine.”

Those behind Aberdeen’s bid have highlighted the 15,000 capacity at P&J Live, and its location just minutes from Aberdeen International Airport.

‘City has so much to offer’

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden, who made the call at Holyrood, said: “The new P&J Live is already a big draw for top musical talent from around the globe.

“Eurovision is exactly the kind of international event it was made for.

“Aberdeen and the north-east also offer the perfect surroundings for visitors.

“The city also has so much to offer and I would also expect it to be top of the list whenever the competition comes back to the UK.

“The 2023 finals should take place in Ukraine – but we are in a position where the UK gets to host a positive celebration on their behalf, of triumph over adversity, and unity against war.”

The SNP have also tried to push Aberdeen as the natural place to hold the contest.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar’s separate call – made at the same time as Mr Lumsden’s – has also been backed by regional Greens and Conservatives.

