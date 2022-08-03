Aberdeen campaigners call for cost of sunscreen to be slashed to prevent skin cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen campaigners call for cost of sunscreen to be slashed to prevent skin cancer

By Rachel Amery
August 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 10:07 am
Councillor Sandra Macdonald
Councillor Sandra Macdonald

Calls are being made to cut the cost of sunscreen to prevent more people developing skin cancer.

Sunscreen is classed as a cosmetic product in the UK, meaning it is subject to 20% VAT.

Campaigners in Aberdeen want this to be changed, saying people are pleading for sunscreen at foodbanks because they cannot afford to buy it themselves.

They hope by reclassifying sunscreen as an essential healthcare item it can be exempt from taxation, bringing the cost down by a fifth.

‘Sunscreen isn’t a cosmetic’

Aberdeen city councillor Sandra Macdonald, among the campaigners, said: “Sunscreen isn’t a cosmetic – it’s essential.

“Taking tax off sunscreen and making it more affordable will encourage more people to wear it regularly.

“The cost is a barrier to people buying sunscreen and we have evidence of people going to foodbanks and asking if they have any sunscreen.

“If the cost came down by 20% it would make it so much more affordable and people would use it more.”

A survey done by her Co-operative Party found 79% of people agree there should be no VAT on sunscreen.

‘It is not a cheap product to buy’

Councillor Macdonald added that as well as saving people some pennies removing VAT could also have a huge impact on people’s health by helping to prevent skin cancer.

She said: “Prevention is always better than cure – anything that is going to help with skin cancer is more than welcome.

Sunscreen has 20% VAT added to it

“It is not a cheap product to buy and I always like to lather my children in it.

“During the extreme weather of the last few weeks I have seen a lot of people with sore burnt shoulders and I wonder, is that because they are not taking enough care or do they not have sunscreen on because they can’t afford it?”

90% of skin cancers are preventable

Despite not being classified as an essential healthcare product already, Cancer Research UK says everyone in the UK should be “generously” wearing sunscreen of at least SPF15.

Skin cancer is caused when too much ultraviolet radiation from the sun causes damage to the DNA in skin cells.

The charity says 90% of skin cancers could be prevented by staying safe in the sun.

According to research from Tesco 59% of adults think sunscreen is too expensive and 29% said they would wear it daily if it cost a little bit less.

And a further 31% of parents said they sometimes can’t afford to apply sunscreen to the whole family so often they only give it to their children.

‘We have acted’, says UK Government

The UK Government says it has acted in other ways to ensure families have enough money to buy sunscreen for themselves.

A spokesman for HM Treasury said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have acted to protect the eight-million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits.

“Through our £37 billion support package we are also saving the typical employee over £330 a year through July’s national insurance cut, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn and cutting fuel duty by 5p – the biggest ever cut to fuel duty rates which saves a typical family £100.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Angus MacNeil in row with energy regulator over DIY free electricity claim
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. Our Next Prime Minister, presented by Sophie Raworth, a head-to-head debate at Victoria Hall in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, between the Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture date: Monday July 25, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to debate North Sea oil and…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Moray MP said he would be 'delighted' if the Eurovision Song Contest was hosted in the north. Picture shows; Moray MP Douglas Ross. . N/A . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Douglas Ross would be 'delighted' if Aberdeen wins Eurovision bid
Liz Truss 'obnoxious' for promising to ignore Nicola Sturgeon
1
EXCLUSIVE: North consumers have been overcharged for electricity for years
0
Environmental groups say the Scottish Government plan to put environmental justice in place is ‘woefully inadequate’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Action plan for environmental rights woefully inadequate, say campaigners
Maggie Chapman.
Tories condemn Green north-east MSP over Aberdeen Harbour protest
Alan Ross wants to see the engine idling ban more strictly enforced.
Climate activist calls for those caught engine idling to be hit with an instant…
CR0036857. Turriff Show Day 2. Pictured - Scot Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton Picture by Scott Baxter 01/08/22
Alex Cole-Hamilton: Farmers have been left 'largely abandoned' by government
Colin Clark.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Salmond slayer' Colin Clark backs Liz Truss for next PM

More from The Press & Journal

Anna Cruickshank was knocked out for five minutes after a fall. Supplied by Anna Cruickshank.
Aberdeen runner thanks those who came to aid after she fell and was knocked…
0
Stagecoach bus in Inverness
Delays to Stagecoach 291 Methlick to Aberdeen service after passenger takes ill on bus
0
The yellow weather warning covers south Aberdeenshire and goes as far down as Dundee. Supplied by Met Office.
Overnight warning for heavy rain issued in parts of Aberdeenshire
George Gauld owns Five Mile Garage in Kingswells. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Motorists from Stonehaven and Inverurie travel to Kingswells for 'consistently low' fuel prices
0
old man of storr pathways
Progress on £215,000 improvement project to pathways at the Old Man of Storr
0
Aberdeen foodbanks have reported an increase in users asking for food for their pets. Photo by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
'Pets are the last thing people stop spending money on': Aberdeen foodbanks say a…
0