Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to explain North Sea oil and energy plans

The two candidates vying to become the next prime minister have been urged to listen to the voice of industry over the UK’s critical energy future.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce joined forces with the British and Scottish Chambers of Commerce to bring the pair to the Granite City.

Energy security and the transition to “net zero” have featured prominently in the campaign, with the pair expected to face questions around the future of North Sea oil.

‘North Sea is critical’

While chancellor, Mr Sunak faced criticism from energy bosses for his introduction of the windfall tax.

He chose to meet them for crunch talks in Aberdeen earlier this summer.

Ms Truss, who has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one“, was among those to warn Mr Sunak that he should not bow to pressure to introduce the policy.

The event could also set up another clash with the Scottish Government over energy policy and the move to a lower carbon future in the region.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The next prime minister must work closely with business, capitalise on the opportunities of energy transition and ensure that we maximise economic potential.

“We are eager to work with the candidates to achieve these ambitions.

“The North Sea is critical to supplying the UK’s energy needs in the here and now and it will be businesses and the workforce based in Europe’s oil capital, Aberdeen, that will lead the revolution in renewables and low carbon technologies of the future.”

The event would be open to members of the Conservative and Unionist Party besides members of the Chambers, representing the energy sector and key industries.

The Downing Street hopefuls are already set to come north of the border on August 16 for an event in Perth, the only major husting in Scotland.

The Chambers has asked businesses across the region to share their priorities with the candidates.

It launched a survey which will be anonymously shared directly with ministers and officials, to ensure any new administration knows the challenges facing the region.