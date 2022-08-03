Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to explain North Sea oil and energy plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to explain North Sea oil and energy plans

The two candidates vying to become the next prime minister have been urged to listen to the voice of industry over the UK's critical energy future.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
August 3, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 11:50 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate. Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate. Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire

The two candidates vying to become the next prime minister have been urged to listen to the voice of industry over the UK’s critical energy future.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce joined forces with the British and Scottish Chambers of Commerce to bring the pair to the Granite City.

Energy security and the transition to “net zero” have featured prominently in the campaign, with the pair expected to face questions around the future of North Sea oil.

‘North Sea is critical’

While chancellor, Mr Sunak faced criticism from energy bosses for his introduction of the windfall tax.

He chose to meet them for crunch talks in Aberdeen earlier this summer.

Ms Truss, who has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one“, was among those to warn Mr Sunak that he should not bow to pressure to introduce the policy.

The event could also set up another clash with the Scottish Government over energy policy and the move to a lower carbon future in the region.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The next prime minister must work closely with business, capitalise on the opportunities of energy transition and ensure that we maximise economic potential.

“We are eager to work with the candidates to achieve these ambitions.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“The North Sea is critical to supplying the UK’s energy needs in the here and now and it will be businesses and the workforce based in Europe’s oil capital, Aberdeen, that will lead the revolution in renewables and low carbon technologies of the future.”

The event would be open to members of the Conservative and Unionist Party besides members of the Chambers, representing the energy sector and key industries.

The Downing Street hopefuls are already set to come north of the border on August 16 for an event in Perth, the only major husting in Scotland.

The Chambers has asked businesses across the region to share their priorities with the candidates.

It launched a survey which will be anonymously shared directly with ministers and officials, to ensure any new administration knows the challenges facing the region.

