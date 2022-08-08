North-east teaching grants plummet after cash linked to slavery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

North-east teaching grants plummet after cash linked to slavery

Grants issued to teachers from a £1.8 million north-east fund have "plummeted" since the cash was directly linked to the slave trade.
By Calum Ross
August 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:03 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

'Mind-blowing': NHS Grampian patient stuck in hospital more than six years
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’
Dr Gray's had no duty emergency consultant on five nights in April
Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
NHS Grampian bosses admit new waiting times stats paint 'stark' picture for health service
1
UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Northern Scotland electricity bill 'scandal' sparks demands for urgent action
Angus MacNeil in row with energy regulator over DIY free electricity claim
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to debate North Sea oil and…
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Aberdeen campaigners call for cost of sunscreen to be slashed to prevent skin cancer

More from The Press & Journal

Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Queen cancels traditional Balmoral welcome event amid fresh health fears
0
Calmac mv hebrides
'Ministers are starting to listen': Ferry on Skye-Harris-Uist route set to return to service…
0
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Three Aberdeen fire crews battle fire in Fernhill Drive
0
Footballer Shay Logan
Shay Logan says Cove Rangers losing game they 'bossed' at Morton is Championship 'learning…
0
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers continue perfect Highland League starts
Engraving of African Slaves Brought To Jamaica
Scott Barbour nets goal of the season contender in Fraserburgh win against Wick; Strathspey…