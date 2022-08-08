Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl

SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes revealed she has given birth to a baby girl.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 8, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:21 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes has given birth to a baby girl. Photo credit: Ruaraidh White.
SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes revealed she has given birth to a baby girl.

Little Naomi was born at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness last Thursday night.

The senior Holyrood minister shared some family photos alongside husband Ali MacLennan on Twitter as she was congratulated by colleagues.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP wrote: “Baby news! Little Naomi Maclennan arrived in the world last Thursday evening, 4 Aug 2022, weighing 7.13.

“Can’t thank the midwives and nurses in Raigmore and in the community enough – they’re absolute legends that go above and beyond in their care.”

‘Wonderful blessing’

She added: “It is a wonderful blessing to have a happy, healthy baby in our arms.

“Pregnancy, labour and the early days with a newborn aren’t easy, as every new parent knows. Every mother’s experience is unique.

Kate Forbes has named her baby girl Naomi.

“Access to such excellent NHS healthcare in the community and at the hospital has made all the difference to us.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon was quick to send her best wishes to Ms Forbes and her husband.

Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP leader said: “Lovely news. Welcome to the world, Naomi – and many congratulations, Kate & Ali.”

Her deputy John Swinney said: “Wonderful news and a lovely warm welcome to Naomi. Best wishes to you all.”

And SNP minister Angus Robertson wrote: “Fantastic news! Warm welcome to baby Naomi. Delighted for you all.”

Ms Forbes announced she was pregnant earlier this year, confirming she would temporarily be absent from Holyrood on maternity leave.

The SNP finance minister tied the knot with husband Mr MacLennan last summer.

