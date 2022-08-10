Humza Yousaf refuses to step in after concerns over Aberdeen GP changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf refuses to step in after concerns over Aberdeen GP changes

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he will not intervene over concerns raised around GP access at Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
August 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 9:58 am
Photo of Adele Merson
GPs who walked out of Old Aberdeen Medical Practice could return - if a management overhaul is undone. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he will not intervene over concerns raised around GP access at Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.

Patients at the surgery – which was taken over by a private firm in March – say they are struggling to access a GP.

Others have reported a decline in patient care and issues with the E-consult services.

North-east Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba called for Mr Yousaf to intervene on behalf of constituents, sending him anonymous accounts of their experiences.

Nine GPs based at the Old Aberdeen Medical Practice quit in December 2020 after expressing concerns for patient care in response to the planned management shake up.

In a letter to Ms Villalba, the health secretary said the “default position” of the Scottish Government is “not to intervene in local decision making processes”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has written to Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba.

He added: “I appreciate the strength of feeling conveyed in your constituents’ anonymised testimony but after a careful review I think the appropriate process would be for continued engagement with the local Integration Authority, as opposed to national intervention.”

The health secretary said the accounts of patients struggling to get access to their GP are “unfortunately representative of problems created by the pandemic as practices try their best to deliver services while still being obliged to screen patients and cope with very high demand”.

He continued: “I would expect access to services in Aberdeen to improve with the rest of Scotland as the worst effects of the pandemic recede.”

The senior SNP politician confirmed he does “not think it is necessary to carry out any further reviews”.

‘Hugely disappointed’

In an update to constituents, Ms Villalba said she was “hugely disappointed” by Mr Yousaf’s position.

She has written to him again to ask that he requests that NHS Grampian put in place a system of monitoring as a “matter of priority”.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba.

In 2020, city health chiefs developed plans to transfer the GP surgeries they managed to become privately run in a bid to make them more sustainable.

Four surgeries – Old Aberdeen, Camphill, Carden, Torry and Whinhill – became independently-run in March. 

Newburn Healthcare, which already runs Denburn and Northfield GP medical practices, was appointed to run services at Old Aberdeen.

Patients of the affected GP practices were assured they will continue to function as normal.

An Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson said: “There are robust mechanisms and complaints processes in place for monitoring and reporting any concerns raised.

“NHS Grampian and ACHSCP continue to work with practices where concerns are raised.”

The Old Aberdeen Medical Centre was approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Energy bills: Here’s how your costs are set to rocket unless government takes action
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl
Ian Blackford.
Ian Blackford demands parliament recalled over cost of living crisis
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
North-east teaching grants plummet after cash linked to slavery
'Mind-blowing': NHS Grampian patient stuck in hospital more than six years
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’
Dr Gray's had no duty emergency consultant on five nights in April
Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
NHS Grampian bosses admit new waiting times stats paint 'stark' picture for health service
1
UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy

More from The Press & Journal

Craigievar Castle
The infamously pink Craigievar Castle to close from September for major conservation work
0
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
'Massive mistake': Pitstop cafe on A96 says bank error has cost them £800
0
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen with £10k gas has bill slashed to £3,000, but owner…
0
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Elgin City secure star striker Kane Hester's services for two more years
0
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Heatwave? Temperatures to hit 29C across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and islands this week
0
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.
Sick crewman taken to hospital after ship-to-ship transfer in Shetland
0