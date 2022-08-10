Major Aberdeen Tory donor picks a side for future prime minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east property developer who donated more than £200,000 to the Conservatives has thrown his weight behind his preferred candidate in the contest between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Alan Massie says Ms Truss “understands the economic challenges” and can “unlock the economic potential which exists across the United Kingdom”.

The Carlton Rock boss believes Aberdeen’s economic importance has been “forgotten by those in power in Edinburgh and London”.

The businessman switched support to the Tories in 2019 arguing Labour could not be “trusted” on the union – an area where he thinks Ms Truss is strong.

Referring to her childhood between Paisley and Leeds, he said: “She wants everyone to have the opportunity to succeed in life and get as far as their talents will take them, regardless of background.”

‘Robust policy plan’

The prime ministerial hopeful has pledged to cancel the national insurance rise and scrap a planned increase in corporation tax in 2023.

But experts have lined up to warn that her policies will increase inflation and leave the UK with higher debt.

Mr Massie, whose firm was behind plans to build a new five-star hotel and country club near Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park, said Ms Truss has a “robust policy plan”.

Mr Massie added: “Crucially she will challenge the SNP’s disgraceful record of government, and ensure that no longer in Scotland will everywhere outside the Central Belt be an afterthought.

“In my experience, Aberdeen and the north-east is – and must remain – the best place to do business.

“We need leaders who are with us, not against us, in that mission.”

One of the Scottish Tories’ top donors Robert Kilgour has expressed “significant cause for concern” over Ms Truss becoming prime minister.

Writing in The Times, the care home tycoon, who employs 1,200 people, said Mr Sunak has shown the “most level-headed approach to the challenges we face as a country”.

He added that Ms Truss’ policies “risk fuelling inflation at a time when Conservatives should be looking for calm economic stewardship”.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign declined to comment on Mr Massie’s endorsement.

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman accused the Tories of failings when it comes to backing carbon capture technology in the north-east and renewable technologies.

She added: “For too long, Tory prime ministers have syphoned off profits from Scotland’s resources while failing to invest in our energy sector and net zero future.

“That is why, regardless of who wins this leadership election, only by choosing independence can Scotland truly unleash its full potential.”

How Alan Massie switched support

Mr Massie was one of Labour’s top private donors between 2011 and 2016.

He gave more than £400,000 to the party and senior figures, including Jim Murphy, Kezia Dugdale, Richard Baker and Caroline Flint.

He also gave £20,000 to the Lib Dems between 2006 and 2007.

However, in 2019 Mr Massie announced he was switching support to the Tories because he did not believe Labour could be “trusted” on the union.

Since then, he has donated more than £200,000 to the Conservatives, and gave £50,000 to Aberdeen-raised Cabinet minister Michael Gove in the same time period.