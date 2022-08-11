Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting

Nicola Sturgeon has offered her “thoughts and condolences” following a “devastating” shooting in Skye which left a man dead.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 11, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 10:20 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon has offered her “thoughts and condolences” following a “devastating” shooting in Skye which left a man dead.

The first minister said she is thinking of those affected by a series of major incidents on Wednesday which left another three people badly hurt.

John MacKinnon, 47, died after being shot at his home in Sasaig, just half an hour after a woman – believed to be his sister-in-law – was stabbed in nearby Tarskavaig.

Two people, named locally as osteopath John Don Mackenzie and his wife Fay, were then injured in a second shooting in Dornie.

Ms Sturgeon, who was in Forfar on Thursday, told us: “My thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved in Skye, but also to those directly impacted by the horrific incident yesterday that would have been devastating in any part of the country, but the community is small and close knit so no doubt the impact will be felt even more acutely.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

John MacKinnon died after being shot.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all three incidents, which police believe to be linked.

Tributes poured in for Mr MacKinnon following his death as it emerged he was trying to save others when he was shot.

He was described by friends as a “wonderful and kind man”.

His sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald, 32, was airlifted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Mr Mackenzie is in Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries, while his wife was taken to Skye’s Broadford Hospital.

Nicola Sturgeon.

Forensic teams were pictured at the incidents as police confirmed a major probe had been launched following Mr MacKinnon’s death.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes, who is the local MSP, led tributes following the island tragedy.

‘Simply devastating’

She said: “Today’s tragic news is simply devastating.

“This is the worst day that I can ever recall in the history of Skye and Lochalsh, and I can only hope we will never see another day like it again.”

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett assured locals the incident had been contained and said there was no wider threat to the public.

A police spokesman said: “A 47-year-old man has died and three others injured after a series of incidents on Skye and in Wester Ross during the morning of Wednesday, August 10.

“Police were initially called to the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am after a report of a 32-year-old woman having been seriously injured at a property.

A heavy police presence is expected to remain in the area.

“She has since been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

“A further incident at a property in the Teangue area on Skye was then reported shortly after 9.30am after a firearm was discharged.

“Emergency services attended but the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers subsequently attended at a property in the Dornie area in Wester Ross following a further firearm discharge at a property.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all of the incidents, which are being treated as linked. He was also taken to Raigmore Hospital.”

First picture of Skye man killed as he tried to protect others from gunman

