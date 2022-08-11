Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon has offered her “thoughts and condolences” following a “devastating” shooting in Skye which left a man dead.

The first minister said she is thinking of those affected by a series of major incidents on Wednesday which left another three people badly hurt.

John MacKinnon, 47, died after being shot at his home in Sasaig, just half an hour after a woman – believed to be his sister-in-law – was stabbed in nearby Tarskavaig.

Two people, named locally as osteopath John Don Mackenzie and his wife Fay, were then injured in a second shooting in Dornie.

Ms Sturgeon, who was in Forfar on Thursday, told us: “My thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved in Skye, but also to those directly impacted by the horrific incident yesterday that would have been devastating in any part of the country, but the community is small and close knit so no doubt the impact will be felt even more acutely.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all three incidents, which police believe to be linked.

Tributes poured in for Mr MacKinnon following his death as it emerged he was trying to save others when he was shot.

He was described by friends as a “wonderful and kind man”.

His sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald, 32, was airlifted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Mr Mackenzie is in Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries, while his wife was taken to Skye’s Broadford Hospital.

Forensic teams were pictured at the incidents as police confirmed a major probe had been launched following Mr MacKinnon’s death.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes, who is the local MSP, led tributes following the island tragedy.

‘Simply devastating’

She said: “Today’s tragic news is simply devastating.

“This is the worst day that I can ever recall in the history of Skye and Lochalsh, and I can only hope we will never see another day like it again.”

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett assured locals the incident had been contained and said there was no wider threat to the public.

A police spokesman said: “A 47-year-old man has died and three others injured after a series of incidents on Skye and in Wester Ross during the morning of Wednesday, August 10.

“Police were initially called to the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am after a report of a 32-year-old woman having been seriously injured at a property.

“She has since been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

“A further incident at a property in the Teangue area on Skye was then reported shortly after 9.30am after a firearm was discharged.

“Emergency services attended but the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers subsequently attended at a property in the Dornie area in Wester Ross following a further firearm discharge at a property.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all of the incidents, which are being treated as linked. He was also taken to Raigmore Hospital.”