‘Strong’ reaction could force SNP rethink on £50,000 island bonds plan SNP ministers have signalled they could rethink controversial plans to offer a £50,000 "bond" to keep young families in fragile island communities. By Calum Ross August 13, 2022, 6:00 am 0 comments Eriskay [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags SNP Western Isles Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Scottish politics Nicola Sturgeon urged to follow London mayor Sadiq Khan's lead on rent freeze Aberdeen City Council preparing to force entry to homes without new smoke alarms 1 MSP urges caution as firefighters tackle dozens of barbeque fires each year Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis Nicola Sturgeon warns people will 'undoubtedly' die because of the spiralling cost of living… Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting Campaigning fishermen want Victorian clampdown to save stocks Major Aberdeen Tory donor picks a side for future prime minister UK Government publishes full case for Supreme Court independence snub Humza Yousaf refuses to step in after concerns over Aberdeen GP changes More from The Press & Journal Scotland becomes first country to introduce legislation for free period products 0 Buckie lifeboat launches search for yacht stranded in thick fog 0 Pictures from Brewdog's AGM as thousands descend on Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen 0 Highland climber, 82, finishes all 282 Munros and raises over £50,000 for charity Thousands raised for family of dad-of-six killed in Skye shooting tragedy 0 Police appeal for witnesses after incidents of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness 0
Conversation