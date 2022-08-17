Protesters at Perth Tory leader debate condemned after BBC journalist branded ‘traitor’ in shock video

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Activists who branded a BBC reporter “scum” and hurled eggs at ordinary Conservative supporters have been condemned from all sides at “disgraceful” scenes outside Tuesday’s leader debate in Perth.

Journalist James Cook was branded a “traitor” in a sustained verbal assault which sickened senior politicians including Nicola Sturgeon.

It emerged in a video posted to social media by an activists among angry demonstrators outside Perth Concert Hall before Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss appeared before supporters inside.

The BBC Scotland editor, from Forfar, was asked how long he has lived in Scotland by one protester while another continually drowned out the exchanges with abuse.

Demonstrators pelted arriving Tory guests and journalists with eggs, and tried to force their way into the hustings venue only to be stopped by police.

This is utterly sickening. @BBCJamesCook is the most fair, thorough & kindest journalists in the business. His calm reaction in the face of this vitriol tells you everything you need to know about him. Appalling.

pic.twitter.com/Q1SLHJupao — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) August 17, 2022

It led to immediate calls for the SNP leadership to root out any members involved in the scenes on Tuesday night.

Ms Sturgeon condemned the “disgraceful” tirades against Mr Cook on social media.

She said: “Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable.

“Their job is vital to our democracy and it is to report and scrutinise, not support any viewpoint.

“@BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro – the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful.”

She was joined by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who said: “It is not all right. James is a first class, decent and rightly well regarded journalist.

“He acted with great dignity and patience here. This is not the Scotland I want.”

Deputy first minister John Swinney, a Perthshire MSP, said: “James Cook is subjected here to totally and utterly disgusting behaviour that only damages the cause of Scottish independence.

‘Stop damaging the cause’

“I am sorry James had to endure this. And to the people responsible, stop damaging the cause you apparently cherish.”

But SNP critics claimed the party has not done enough.

The BBC was at the centre of protests in 2014 when Yes supporters rallied outside the broadcaster’s Glasgow headquarters over accusations of bias.

Aberdeenshire Tory MP Andrew Bowie said: “Eggs being thrown, spitting at pensioners. The good old “tory scum” banner out. Good to see @NicolaSturgeon’s civic and joyous nationalism in action in Perth tonight.”

Responding to Ms Sturgeon’s condemnation of protesters, he said: “Eh…but hurling abuse (and worse) at people simply cause they dare to hold a different political opinion is ok in 2022 Scotland?”

Meanwhile, a former Labour adviser to Anas Sarwar, John Duncan, said: “Interesting that John Swinney only wants the abuse to stop because it’s damaging the cause, not because it’s vile and disgusting.”

Mr Cook tried to engage with protesters while filming yesterday’s rally but eventually gave up after the bombardments of abuse.

He said: “I can’t have a civilised conversation because this gentleman calls me traitor and scum.”

When asked how long he’d been in Scotland, he said: “I’ve been in Scotland my whole life.

“I’m not going to be starting asking you how long you’ve been in Scotland. I think that’s a bit of a rude question.”

‘Consider yourself lucky’

One Scottish Greens staff member, who works for Aberdeen-based North East MSP Maggie Chapman, tried to justify the behaviour of protesters.

Party worker Ted Booth said Tory politicians were “lucky” not to suffer the same fate as Russian elites who were executed and imprisoned after the 1917 revolution and civil war.

Your feelings being hurt is nothing compared to the utter contempt your party has treated the workers of the UK with. Families starving and drowning in debt; all thanks to the Tories. An egg can wash off much easier than the blood stains on your hands. https://t.co/6PuYzN8Q6r — Ted Booth (@tedwardbooth) August 16, 2022

He wrote: “People are rightly angry at the Tories; if you trample people for long enough they’ll fight back.

“Consider yourself lucky you’re not facing the same fate as the Russian ruling class in the early 20th century.”

But Tory MP Mr Bowie said: “This vitriolic outburst falls far below what the public expect of someone in public life, and brings Maggie Chapman and the Scottish Parliament into disrepute.”

‘Never acceptable’

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “The abuse and intimidation directed at both journalists and party members at yesterday’s hustings in Perth was completely unacceptable.

“Of course, everyone is entitled to peacefully protest and make their voice heard against politicians they disagree with – that’s the essence of democracy – but, not for the first time, a mob of extremist Nationalists crossed a line.”

A BBC Scotland spokesperson said: “Yesterday evening one of our journalists was subjected to verbal abuse from protesters while covering the Conservative leadership hustings in Perth.

“James Cook is an exceptional correspondent and showed professionalism throughout the incident.

“It is never acceptable for any journalists to suffer abuse of any nature while doing their job.”