GERS report: Does John Swinney’s take on Scotland’s finances match reality?

The annual snapshot of Scotland’s financial balance sheet shows the deficit is reducing while revenue grows – and sparked another round of political scrapping over what it really means.

Deputy first minister John Swinney highlighted an economic bounce-back while his opponents say it makes the case for keeping Scotland in the union.

Here’s what Mr Swinney had to say on the country’s financial health, line by line, and how experts and commentators reacted.

Mr Swinney said: “Today’s figures show Scotland’s fiscal position is recovering faster than the UK’s, with a huge fall in the annual deficit thanks to the largest increase in revenues on record.”

> Scotland’s deficit – the gap between spend and income – has gone down by about 10% in the past year, a greater fall than the UK as a whole where it was reduced by just over 8%.

At the same time, revenue soared by a record £11 billion.

The eye-catching change highlighted by Mr Swinney comes after the damage of the pandemic.

But the gap between money spent and raised – at 12% – is still higher than pre-pandemic levels when it was 8%.

The SNP’s rivals say the improved economic outlook shows Scotland benefits from Westminster spending.

Pro-union figures point to a “dividend” which sees the average resident £2,184 better off each year.

Tory Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Scotland’s deficit stands at £23.7 billion. But as part of the UK, we can rely on the Treasury to step up to support us in plugging the gap.”

Mr Swinney said: “This is before the full impact of the rise in oil prices that we’ve seen more recently, which is likely to see Scotland’s deficit fall faster than the UK’s again next year, with oil and gas revenue set to grow to £13 billion this year.”

> In 2014, oil and gas cash was a main part of the SNP’s economic case for independence.

But a global price crash shortly after the referendum offered a reminder the oil market is volatile.

In a warning to independence supporters, the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggested today that the improvement won’t last forever.

Associate director David Phillips said: “Even if these higher prices are sustained, at best they would buy the government of an independent Scotland more time to boost onshore economic growth and revenues.

“Without this, an independent Scotland would still likely face bigger tax rises or spending cuts in the decades ahead.”

Mr Swinney said: “The figures also highlight how the UK’s response to the cost crisis is being built on Scotland’s natural resources, not least with its windfall tax on the North Sea.”

> Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor, hoped he could ease the Treasury’s financial burden through a windfall tax.

Ms Sturgeon has also indicated there should be another levy imposed on oil and gas companies.

But she also wants to wean the country off fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, Labour says the SNP have already squandered opportunities to capitalise on greener energy revenue.

The party accused the first minister of selling offshore renewables on the cheap with a £700 million ScotWind deal for offshore power, said to be weighted too far in favour of private corporations.

Mr Swinney said: “But even without North Sea receipts, the record revenue generated was sufficient to cover all day-to-day devolved spending as well as all social security spending in Scotland, including the state pension.”

> According to experts at the Fraser of Allander institute, Mr Swinney’s comments ignore direct investment in Scotland from the UK Government, such as defence.

The institute warned an independent Scotland would face a “stark” challenge and a higher deficit than many comparable countries.

Mr Swinney said: “GERS describes Scotland’s current fiscal position under current constitutional arrangements, with 74% of revenue and 37% of spending reserved to the UK Government – and we know Scotland’s economy is already suffering as a result of austerity and Brexit. In the first full financial year since Brexit, the GERS figures show the economic harm of leaving the EU is driving up borrowing in the UK and contributing to the UK deficit being one of the largest in Europe.”

> Austerity and a cost-of-living crisis have combined to set up a tough economic backdrop for ordinary families.

The UK Government under Boris Johnson pushed on with Brexit despite clear warnings and then evidence that the economy was being hit further.

Under SNP plans, an independent Scotland would seek to join the EU.

But it is not yet clear if the obstacles can be cleared to improve the outlook for Scotland.

The majority of the country’s trade is still with England.

If Scotland became independent in Europe, that would lead to a “hard” border with England – with problems mirroring those at the UK-Ireland border.

Mr Swinney said: “Even in the midst of an energy crisis, the UK as a whole is benefiting from Scotland’s natural wealth – which is why Scotland can expect its deficit to fall further in the future.”

> The deficit was up at 22% in the pandemic so a fall would be more than just hoped for, it would be fully expected.

Experts think that continued improvement could be a stroke of luck for Ms Sturgeon as the clock ticks towards her proposed October 2023 referendum.

Mr Phillips, from the IFS, said: “Figures for the current financial year, 2022-23, will come just before the date the Scottish Government hopes to hold a referendum.

“That timing could be fortuitous for the ‘Yes’ camp as further increases in oil and gas prices, together with the windfall tax, mean Scotland’s deficit could be at a similar or even lower level than the UK as a whole for the first time in over 10 years.”