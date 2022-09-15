Tourist tax ‘last thing’ north-east needs, warns council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tourist tax ‘last thing’ north-east needs, warns council leader

Plans allowing councils to introduce a tax on tourists have been described as the "last thing" the tourist industry needs.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:53 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Barcelona, Rome and Paris have all got tourist tax schemes in place.
The response was among an otherwise muted reaction across the north-east, Highlands and islands to the Scottish Government’s proposed visitor levy, similar to ones used in cities such as Barcelona, Rome and Paris.

Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier this month that she will press ahead with plans to give councils the power to apply the tax on overnight stays.

She said this could help councils “fund activities related to tourism and related infrastructure”.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater, expressing his own opinion, said businesses are “going to the wall”.

Hit ‘left, right and centre’ by taxes

The Tory councillor highlighted the “amount of pressures” on the tourist industry as it grapples with rising energy bills and recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last time we talked as an administration about tourist tax, it wasn’t something we were in favour of especially just now with the state of our tourist industry who have been hit left, right and centre by taxes anyway,” he told the Press and Journal.

Councillor Mark Findlater.

“There are a lot of businesses going to the wall and this is the last thing you want to do to our very valuable tourist industry in the north-east of Scotland.

“We’re just coming out of lockdown and all the other things and our industry is trying to recover with all these extra costs on top.”

Aberdeen City Council’s previous administration – made up of Labour, Conservative and independent councillors – had called for the powers to be devolved from Holyrood.

They said the scheme would mean tourists paying an additional £1 a night for stays, boosting council coffers by an estimated £1.7 million a year.

Former council leader Jenny Laing previously said the money could be ring-fenced to pay for the “promotion” of the city and tourism sector.

But now a new SNP-Liberal Democrat coalition controls the Town House, at a time when tourist businesses are in recovery mode.

Aberdeen City Council leaders are yet to formally consider a tourist tax.

Aberdeen city open to visitor levy

Asked about the proposals, Aberdeen City Council leader Alex Nicoll, said his administration is “open to considering a transient visitor levy” but nothing has been discussed.

The SNP councillor welcomed councils being given additional powers so they can “consider the best options which deliver for people and businesses in Aberdeen”.

He added: “Nothing has been discussed or is being planned in this regard at this time.

“Before we took any action on this topic I am sure we would wish to discuss the issue with industry partners.”

Northern isles concerns

Leaders at Orkney and Shetland islands councils are also yet to discuss the proposals and reach an official position.

James Stockan, leader of Orkney Islands Council, suggested it could “put people out of business” in areas where tourism is struggling.

He added: “When we discussed it previously, we thought for the number of bed nights we have and the short season we have, we did not think it would be practical to tax locally on that basis because we wouldn’t have the economy of scale to even put in the infrastructure to do that to be able to make anything from it whatsoever.”

The Shetland Islands.

Emma Macdonald, Shetland Islands Council leader, said tourism jobs are “incredibly important”.

She added: “Any considerations regarding tax options needs to take this into account as we already are aware the cost of travel to Shetland is already a barrier.

“We also have large numbers of people who come to Shetland to visit family and friends and again we wouldn’t want to disadvantage people who are trying to keep connected.”

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, Robin Currie, said a local visitor levy will “get careful consideration”.

He added: “A visitor levy is something that we will consider once we find out more about what’s in the bill and what it could mean for our area.”

Kathleen Robertson, leader of Moray Council, said the administration is yet to discuss the proposed bill.

Highland Council and Western Islands Council leaders could not be reached for comment.

