Health Secretary orders officials to check Aberdeen GP practice improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Health Secretary orders officials to check Aberdeen GP practice improvements

Humza Yousaf says the experiences of patients at Old Aberdeen Medical Practice were "not acceptable", weeks after he declined to intervene over concerns about access to doctors.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 8:09 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.

Humza Yousaf says the experiences of patients at Old Aberdeen Medical Practice were “not acceptable”, weeks after he declined to intervene over concerns about access to doctors.

The Scottish health secretary is now asking officials to contact health and social care chiefs in Aberdeen to determine the improvement plans being put in place.

Recent figures revealed less than half of patients (46%) at Newburn Health Centre – the same management as Old Aberdeen Medical Centre – positively rate their care.

Old Aberdeen was one of four surgeries to become privately run in March, after a controversial management shake-up by city health chiefs.

The practice’s score is below the Scottish average of 66% and is the second lowest patient care rating in Aberdeen, behind Whinhill which is also now privately run.

North-east Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised the recent survey results with Mr Yousaf at Holyrood last week – and followed it up with renewed demands for action.

She said it shows “patients are dissatisfied with GP services at medical practices which were put out to tender in Aberdeen”.

‘Far beyond acceptable’

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Ms Villalba said: “The strength of feeling from those who participated in the Health and Care Experience Survey has forced this acknowledgement and for that I am thankful to those who contributed to it.

“I trust that now improvement plans are to be put in place, hopefully monitored by the Cabinet Secretary, we will see a better service for all patients in the city in the future.

“This action from the Scottish Government is a testament to the persistence, determination and tenacity of patients and staff.”

Multiple questions were raised at Holyrood on health last week, shortly before the parliament suspended business after the Queen’s death.

At the time, the health secretary said: “Some of the scores in the Heath and Social Care Experience Survey for Newburn practice for example were far beyond acceptable, they were not acceptable.”

vaccine passport club
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

He continued: “Some of those scores were far below the Scottish average, some were above the Scottish average which we have to recognise too.

“But some of the scores, particularly in relation to accessibility, the ability to get an appointment within three working days, those scores were particularly low.

“So, I will ask my officials to reach out to local partners to determine the improvement plans that those practices will be putting in place to give a reassurance around the actions that they will be taking to see an improvement in that patient experience.”

U-turn

The U-turn from Mr Yousaf comes after he said last month he would not intervene over concerns raised around GP access at Old Aberdeen. 

Patients at the surgery said they faced difficulties accessing their GP and others reported a decline in patient care and issues with the E-consult services.

In 2020, city health chiefs developed plans to transfer the GP surgeries they managed to become privately run in a bid to make them more sustainable. 

Four surgeries – Old Aberdeen, Camphill, Carden, Torry and Whinhill – became independently-run in March. 

In November, health chiefs sent out more than 500,000 surveys to homes across the country asking for feedback on their local doctor with just under one quarter responding.

An Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership spokeswoman said: “We have not been contacted by the Scottish Government regarding this matter.

“On receipt of correspondence, we will respond directly.”

GP satisfaction: Every clinic in Scotland ranked from best to worst

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Tourist tax 'last thing' north-east needs, warns council leader
Why are people in Scotland protesting against the monarchy?
0
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
'Blood money' row over Aberdeenshire Council's slavery fund U-turn
The figures were released on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
A&E waiting times improve but one third still missing target
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Farming leaders unite to blast government over 'dysfunctional' engagement
Honey Bee collecting pollen on yellow rape flower against blue sky
Stephen Young: Time is running out on Agriculture Bill details
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance

More from Press and Journal

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee
0
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County need more players to show they are 'undroppable'
0
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end…
0
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Highland League: Formartine United sign Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba raised survey results with Humza Yousaf.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0

Editor's Picks