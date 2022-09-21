Douglas Ross rivals ridicule Tory leader over bogus appointment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was mocked by rivals after claims he was hiring a new aide accused of embellishing past links to Labour.

The Times reported that new appointee Craig Paterson was apparently able to convince the Conservatives into believing he spent years as a key adviser to ex-Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy.

But he was quickly let go as the party’s would-be head of research after allegations surfaced about his CV.

The claims left Holyrood Tory chief Mr Ross facing embarrassing attacks from his rivals.

Baffled ex-Labour boss Mr Murphy wrote: “I have never knowingly met this guy let alone employed him in any role, ever.”

Former Labour adviser Blair McDougall said nobody who worked for Mr Murphy during his long stint in politics had any knowledge of Mr Paterson.

He wrote: “I spoke to or texted everyone who worked for Jim over the last 25yrs and nobody knows this guy – including the staff members who he claims to have worked alongside every day.

“That Douglas Ross could have been taken in by such an easily verifiable lie is extraordinary.”

Senior SNP politicians were also quick to join in on the ridicule.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “They could really do with a senior political adviser.”

Perth MP Pete Wishart joked: “The first question in securing a job for the Scottish Tories now is ‘have you ever knowingly worked for Scottish Labour’?”

According to reports, Mr Paterson also told the Tories he spent years working for ex-Glasgow MP John Robertson.

‘New information’

The Scottish Conservatives confirmed Mr Paterson’s job offer had been overturned.

A spokesperson said: “We will no longer be hiring this person after new information came to light.”

The embarrassing news came as the newest Tory MSP was sworn in at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Former Perth and Kinross councillor Roz McCall replaced departing Dean Lockhart in parliament.