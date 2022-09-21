Liz Truss trying to ‘drill her way’ out of energy crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss trying to ‘drill her way’ out of energy crisis

Prime Minister Liz Truss has been accused of "climate denial" for her plans to issue more than 100 fresh oil and gas permits.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 21, 2022, 5:06 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:35 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The claim came as Greens tried to put the SNP on the spot for a reaction to future North Sea exploration.

At Holyrood, Green MSP Mark Ruskell claimed Ms Truss has “taken a wrecking ball to climate commitments” in her first weeks in Downing Street.

He said the UK Government is “pretending they can drill their way out of the energy crisis” at a time of “climate breakdown” across the world.

His remarks come after the prime minister confirmed plans earlier this month to issue new oil and gas licences and predicts more than 100 licences will be awarded.

Mr Ruskell criticised the UK government for “climate denial at its worst” off the back of the move unveiled in the Commons.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell.

Nicola Sturgeon has taken a hard line on oil and gas since the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where she called for an end to oil and gas exploration.

The first minister says any new projects should be blocked in the absence of the UK Government bringing forward a “robust” climate compatibility test

Responding in parliament, Mr Matheson said unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is “not consistent” with the Scottish Government’s climate obligations.

He told MSPs it is “not the right solution” to the cost-of-living crisis facing families up and down the country.

He added: “Instead of licensing more fossil fuel extraction, the UK Government should be encouraging investment in renewables and supporting a just transition for our energy sector, Scottish households and businesses.”

‘Production will fall off a cliff’

But north-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr criticised the SNP-Green government for failing to provide the political support needed for the sector.

He said: “Without new investment in fields like Cambo and Jackdaw, and indeed political support from the Scottish Government, production will fall off a cliff, jeopardising the just transition and the 90,000 Scottish jobs that will deliver it, and makes us reliant on environmentally worse imports from regimes like Putin’s.”

Activists from Friends of the Earth during a demonstration calling for an end to all new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.

Mr Matheson said the oil and gas sector will continue to play an “important part” in the Scottish economy.

But in a further dig to the UK Government, he said it is “seriously wrong” to give the impression that this can be achieved through “simply extracting more oil and gas”.

Mr Matheson said: “The reality is that will not happen and that’s the impression the UK Government hav tried to give with the announcement over the course of the last few days.

“It simply will not work because all the evidence demonstrates it will not deliver the type of output that’s needed to do that.”

The prime minister’s laid out her strategy for scaling up energy sources alongside plans to cap bills at £2,500 a year from October.

But she has so far rejected calls to widen the current windfall tax on the profits of North Sea companies.

