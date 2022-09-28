Cameron McNeish: Campervans should be welcomed, not complained about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Cameron McNeish: Campervans should be welcomed, not complained about

By Rachel Amery
September 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 7:05 am
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.

Mountaineering expert Cameron McNeish says the Scottish Government should invest in an education programme on motorhomes rather than looking at restricting their use.

His comments come after some living in popular tourist hotspots demanded more be done to regulate where tourists can and cannot park their motorhomes.

Mr McNeish, who has been using a campervan for the past 40 years, said people in Scotland should be giving tourists “100,000 welcomes” rather than complaining about campervans in lay-bys and car parks.

He has now suggested the government put more funding into boosting motorhome tourism.

‘I can’t get my head around the attitude’

Speaking from his own campervan in the French Alps, Mr McNeish said the popularity of motorhomes skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic because people weren’t allowed to go abroad and were encouraged to keep their distance.

However, many who live in areas popular with motorhome holidaymakers say the problems they create are getting out of hand.

A petition has even been submitted to the Scottish Parliament calling for better enforcement of regulations.

Mr McNeish, who lives in Badenoch, said: “I can’t get my head around the attitude in Scotland – we will give you 100,000 welcomes and take your money, but not if you are in a campervan.

“The Scottish Government has probably had several petitions about this but the government has no intention of changing anything.

Cameron McNeish.

“A number of years ago Highland Council had to take down signs saying ‘no overnight stopping’ because a chap took them to court and it was agreed these signs had no legal standing.

“And a lot of campsites in Scotland are only open until the end of September or are getting expensive – some are £50 a night for two people in a campervan.

“We should be welcoming these people and creating facilities for them and a really good education programme.”

‘Better education would do wonders’

Mr McNeish said he was recently staying in his campervan near Glenfeshie in the Cairngorms and some park rangers left an information leaflet for him with details of where he could dump his waste and a reminder not to leave any rubbish.

He said: “It was a warm welcome, it was not coming down heavy on people and it was not trying to ban them.

“Better education, better facilities and maintaining Scotland’s reputation as a welcoming place would do wonders.”

Motorhomes parked up in Ferry Road Car Park in Pitlochry.

He accepted there can be a problem with holidaymakers dumping waste where they shouldn’t, but said the problem is not as widespread as many make it out to be.

Mr McNeish added: “I am the first to accept that it happens but it is nothing like to the extent people suggest.

“I have only seen one video evidence of waste being dumped from a campervan.

“I reported that to the police myself and the young lads made a substantial contribution to the local community afterwards.”

The economic value of tourism

Mr McNeish said other European countries are “streets ahead” of the UK when it comes to accommodating motorhome tourists.

In France, he has been staying in dedicated parking spaces for motorhomes, known as Aires, which are often set up by community groups and landowners.

He said: “Sometimes there are up to 50 motorhomes parked up.

“All these people are spending money in a place that recognises the economic value of tourism.

“In Scotland people are made welcome but there are some who don’t want to see any change and don’t want anything disturbing their idyll.”

Mr McNeish said many have sprung up in Scotland in the last few years and have been “hugely successful”.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

NC500 reminds motorhome and campervan travellers to follow relevant guidance on route

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'wall of silence' over Stoneywood mill job losses
0
One of two Caledonian Macbrayne ferries being built in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
CalMac pays out £215,000 in compensation for cancelled sailings in four months
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase - taking total…
0
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Elderly north-east patients face 80-mile round trips for flu jab
Motorhomes: Is it time for a parking crackdown, or do we just need more…
0
Setting up a National Care Service could see some 60% of additional funding for care going on running costs rather than services, Cosla warned (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cosla warns over cost of running Scotland’s proposed National Care Service
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Nicola Sturgeon says following 'abhorrent' Tory lead on budget would be wrong
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Legal society denies it can intervene in row over £1.8 million north-east teaching fund
0

More from Press and Journal

Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Cameron McNeish wants better education for motorhome tourism.
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks