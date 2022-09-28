Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘wall of silence’ over Stoneywood mill job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘wall of silence’ over Stoneywood mill job losses

Nicola Sturgeon is facing criticism after failing to publicly respond to news more than 300 workers at Stoneywood paper mill have lost their jobs.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 7:11 am
Photo of Adele Merson
The government is under pressure to save north-east jobs.
The government is under pressure to save north-east jobs.



The first minister had not commented on the redundancies in the five days since the site was put into administration last week.

Hundreds of workers in the north-east, some who have worked at the mill for decades, now face an uncertain time during a crippling cost of living crisis.

North-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden tabled an urgent question with the Scottish Parliament to ask what support will be provided for those who have lost their jobs. 

He was not granted the opportunity on Tuesday, the first sitting day at Holyrood since the announcement.

Instead, he will get to ask Ms Sturgeon about the matter during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday – a week since the announcement broke.

Mr Lumsden accused Ms Sturgeon of a “shameful wall of silence”.

‘Another two days of ignoring the issue is not acceptable’

The SNP leader flew back from Germany in 2017 for crunch talks over the future of engineering firm BiFab and its 1,400 workforce.

The first minister also recently said she will “not apologise” for decisions that allowed Ferguson Marine shipyard to remain in business, with 400 workers’ jobs saved.

Mr Lumsden said: “Nicola Sturgeon was quick enough to visit BiFab in the Central Belt when it went into administration but for Stoneywood, she has put up a shameful wall of silence.

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden submitted an urgent request to discuss Stoneywood paper mill at Holyrood.

“I was disappointed and frustrated my topical question wasn’t selected on Tuesday but I will finally get the opportunity to question the First Minister on Thursday – a week after staff were told they had been redundant.

“And there had better be a damn good answer – but another two days of ignoring the issue is not acceptable.”

Staff were reduced to tears after learning the mill was plunged into administration again on Thursday, with more than 300 jobs lost.

The site, operated by Arjowiggins Scotland Ltd, is now at risk of permanently closing its doors after previously being put into administration just three years ago.

Administrators have blamed the “severe challenges” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and “skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices”.

What is the government doing?

Scottish Enterprise “worked extensively” with Arjowiggins to explore “all possible options”, including a sale of the business.

But a solution could not be found to turn the company’s situation around.

The Scottish Government says it will do “everything in our power to help those affected” through its initiative for responding to redundancy situation, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

An event will be held on Thursday at Aberdeen Altens Hotel from 10am until 2pm, offering support to workers.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm whether Business Minister Ivan McKee will meet with administrators and mill management.

Business Minister, Ivan McKee.

Mr McKee said: “Scottish Enterprise will work with the administrators to understand the potential options for the business going forward and explore all possibilities to rescue the jobs.

“The individuals affected by this announcement are our immediate priority and we recognise the important role they play in our economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
The government is under pressure to save north-east jobs.
