Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘wall of silence’ over Stoneywood mill job losses

Nicola Sturgeon is facing criticism after failing to publicly respond to news more than 300 workers at Stoneywood paper mill have lost their jobs.

The first minister had not commented on the redundancies in the five days since the site was put into administration last week.

Hundreds of workers in the north-east, some who have worked at the mill for decades, now face an uncertain time during a crippling cost of living crisis.

North-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden tabled an urgent question with the Scottish Parliament to ask what support will be provided for those who have lost their jobs.

He was not granted the opportunity on Tuesday, the first sitting day at Holyrood since the announcement.

Instead, he will get to ask Ms Sturgeon about the matter during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday – a week since the announcement broke.

Mr Lumsden accused Ms Sturgeon of a “shameful wall of silence”.

‘Another two days of ignoring the issue is not acceptable’

The SNP leader flew back from Germany in 2017 for crunch talks over the future of engineering firm BiFab and its 1,400 workforce.

The first minister also recently said she will “not apologise” for decisions that allowed Ferguson Marine shipyard to remain in business, with 400 workers’ jobs saved.

Mr Lumsden said: “Nicola Sturgeon was quick enough to visit BiFab in the Central Belt when it went into administration but for Stoneywood, she has put up a shameful wall of silence.

“I was disappointed and frustrated my topical question wasn’t selected on Tuesday but I will finally get the opportunity to question the First Minister on Thursday – a week after staff were told they had been redundant.

“And there had better be a damn good answer – but another two days of ignoring the issue is not acceptable.”

Staff were reduced to tears after learning the mill was plunged into administration again on Thursday, with more than 300 jobs lost.

The site, operated by Arjowiggins Scotland Ltd, is now at risk of permanently closing its doors after previously being put into administration just three years ago.

Administrators have blamed the “severe challenges” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and “skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices”.

What is the government doing?

Scottish Enterprise “worked extensively” with Arjowiggins to explore “all possible options”, including a sale of the business.

But a solution could not be found to turn the company’s situation around.

The Scottish Government says it will do “everything in our power to help those affected” through its initiative for responding to redundancy situation, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

An event will be held on Thursday at Aberdeen Altens Hotel from 10am until 2pm, offering support to workers.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm whether Business Minister Ivan McKee will meet with administrators and mill management.

Mr McKee said: “Scottish Enterprise will work with the administrators to understand the potential options for the business going forward and explore all possibilities to rescue the jobs.

“The individuals affected by this announcement are our immediate priority and we recognise the important role they play in our economy.”

Hundreds of people at Stoneywood paper mill learned last week – with reportedly just 90 minutes’ notice – that they were to lose their jobs. More than 300 individuals having their jobs axed is devastating enough, but connected to those workers will be hundreds more through their wider family. This is all playing out at a time when people the length and breadth of the UK are experiencing financial despair from a crippling cost of living crisis. So you’d expect such massive job losses to be right at the top of the government’s agenda against such a bleak financial backdrop. Granted, Scottish ministers – and the first minister in particular – have a groaning in-tray, with businesses wondering how they will survive and individuals suffering. But this is the same government who rightly hammered the UK government for its slow – and many would say inadequate – response to the soaring cost of energy. Work is under way to provide further support to workers at an event this week and legal avenues are being pursued. However, the government’s critics say they should be responding publicly – and loudly – on the fact hundreds of workers have lost their jobs in this frankly terrifying financial climate. They are looking to those in power to take their plight seriously – as seriously as it did when workers faced losing their jobs in other parts of the country.