Douglas Ross humiliated as Tories U-turn over scrapping 45p tax rate

Douglas Ross was left humiliated as Kwasi Kwarteng reversed his controversial plans to abolish the 45p tax rate for the richest.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 3, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 2:11 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Douglas Ross backed Tory tax cuts.
Douglas Ross backed Tory tax cuts.

Douglas Ross was left humiliated as Kwasi Kwarteng reversed his controversial plans to abolish the 45p tax rate for the richest.

The Scottish Tory leader had repeatedly backed the controversial tax cuts passed by the new Conservative chancellor in his mini-budget just over a week ago.

Mr Ross publicly called for SNP ministers to replicate Mr Kwarteng’s economic policies, which were blamed for unsettling the country’s economy.

He continued to defend the chancellor’s budget after admitting he had concerns over his own mortgage due to rising interest rates.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has sparked economic chaos.

But in a dramatic turnaround, Mr Kwarteng backed down on the 45p rate tax cut on Monday morning while Tories hold their conference in Birmingham.

He described anger surrounding the measure as a “distraction” from the government’s agenda.

Immediately after the Chancellor’s U-turn, Holyrood Conservative chief Mr Ross claimed it was the correct move after all.

It came less than 24 hours after prime minister Liz Truss defended the policy, despite the Tories falling to 33 points behind Labour in one poll.

Mr Ross and his Conservative colleagues north of the border were mocked by rivals after the chancellor’s huge U-turn.

‘Morally wrong’

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Morally wrong and hugely costly for millions is a better description. Utter ineptitude.

“Perhaps those who slammed the Scottish Government for not immediately following suit should also be reflecting this morning.”

Deputy first minister John Swinney said: “It is maybe a good job I did not follow the demands of the Scottish Tories to replicate this folly.”

On September 23, Mr Ross posted on social media: “The UK Government has delivered tax cuts to turbo-charge our economy.

“The SNP must match these bold plans – and pass on the UK tax cuts to 2.4 million Scottish people.”

Liz Truss defended the tax cut plans.

The disastrous Tory mini-budget, which prompted an intervention from the Bank of England, was met with criticism even by some Tory politicians.

Aberdeen-born Michael Gove publicly attacked the prime minister over her plans.

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden described the UK Government’s budget measures as “extreme”.

And Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie said it was the “correct decision” for Mr Kwarteng to abandon his tax cut for the wealthiest.

[[title]]

[[text]]
