NHS Grampian buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos

NHS Grampian buildings have some of the highest rates of asbestos in Scotland.

Freedom of Information data showed the toxic mineral is rife in health boards across the country, prompting calls for the SNP to make changes.

In NHS Grampian, 57% of all buildings contained asbestos, the joint third-highest rate in the country.

In total, the substance was found in 180 health facilities across the region, more than anywhere else in Scotland.

Across the country, the statistics revealed the potentially dangerous substance which can cause cancer was found in 52% of all health buildings.

NHS Lothian ranked highest at 92%.

Elsewhere in the north of Scotland, NHS Highland has asbestos in less than a quarter of its buildings.

And only two out of 25 NHS facilities in Shetland contained the substance, the lowest rate in Scotland.

The Scottish Tories called for more money to help health boards rid their facilities of asbestos.

MSP Miles Briggs said: “These shocking figures will undoubtedly raise questions about the state of our NHS buildings under the SNP.

“Buildings such as hospitals are supposed to be places where people feel safe, yet more than half of them contain this potentially cancer-causing substance.

“While we know it’s unlikely that asbestos will be inhaled unless buildings are damaged, NHS staff and patients need confidence and peace of mind that they are not being put at risk.”

‘Only dangerous when disturbed’

He added: “It’s essential, therefore, that SNP ministers provide health boards with the funds to ensure the safe removal of asbestos from their buildings.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the hazard of asbestos and the risks to health it poses, however asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed which is why it is important it remain in-situ while it is in ‘good’ condition, and that all health and safety executive guidance is followed when planning and carrying out any removal.

“This is the situation for managing asbestos in NHS buildings across the UK. For example, NHS England has found that over 90% of their buildings checked in the last three years have been found to have asbestos-containing material.”