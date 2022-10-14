NHS Grampian buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos

NHS Grampian buildings have some of the highest rates of asbestos in Scotland.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 10:12 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
NHS Grampian buildings have worrying asbestos rates.

NHS Grampian buildings have some of the highest rates of asbestos in Scotland.

Freedom of Information data showed the toxic mineral is rife in health boards across the country, prompting calls for the SNP to make changes.

In NHS Grampian, 57% of all buildings contained asbestos, the joint third-highest rate in the country.

In total, the substance was found in 180 health facilities across the region, more than anywhere else in Scotland.

Across the country, the statistics revealed the potentially dangerous substance which can cause cancer was found in 52% of all health buildings.

NHS Lothian ranked highest at 92%.

Elsewhere in the north of Scotland, NHS Highland has asbestos in less than a quarter of its buildings.

And only two out of 25 NHS facilities in Shetland contained the substance, the lowest rate in Scotland.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs urged the SNP to act.

The Scottish Tories called for more money to help health boards rid their facilities of asbestos.

MSP Miles Briggs said: “These shocking figures will undoubtedly raise questions about the state of our NHS buildings under the SNP.

“Buildings such as hospitals are supposed to be places where people feel safe, yet more than half of them contain this potentially cancer-causing substance.

“While we know it’s unlikely that asbestos will be inhaled unless buildings are damaged, NHS staff and patients need confidence and peace of mind that they are not being put at risk.”

‘Only dangerous when disturbed’

He added: “It’s essential, therefore, that SNP ministers provide health boards with the funds to ensure the safe removal of asbestos from their buildings.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the hazard of asbestos and the risks to health it poses, however asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed which is why it is important it remain in-situ while it is in ‘good’ condition, and that all health and safety executive guidance is followed when planning and carrying out any removal.

“This is the situation for managing asbestos in NHS buildings across the UK. For example, NHS England has found that over 90% of their buildings checked in the last three years have been found to have asbestos-containing material.”

