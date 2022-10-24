Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after winning Tory leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after winning Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak has been confirmed as the new Tory leader and will become UK's next prime minister.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 24, 2022, 2:20 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 7:12 pm
The former chancellor will succeed Liz Truss in the top job after Penny Mordaunt backed out of the race in the final minutes.

Mr Sunak was nominated by a majority of Tory MPs to lead the Conservatives and will now form a government and appoint ministers.

His success comes less than two months after he failed in his last bid to lead the party.

The ex-treasury chief said he was best-placed to lead the country when Ms Truss quit and got a major boost on Sunday evening when Boris Johnson ruled out a return.

His focus will be to restore economic calm after a period of financial turmoil which has seen rising interest rates.

Liz Truss quit as prime minister.

He will also make history as the UK’s first ever Hindu prime minister.

In his first speech after being chosen as prime minister, he warned the UK faces a “profound economic challenge” ahead.

He said: “We now need stability and unity. I will make it my utmost priority to bring my party and my country together.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon have both demanded a general election after Mr Sunak become the third prime minister this year.

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford said: “The Tories cannot be allowed to impose a third Prime Minister without a general election.”

‘Full support’

Leadership rival Penny Mordaunt said Mr Sunak would have her “full support” and urged Conservatives to unite behind him.

He was also congratulated by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who said he looks forward to working with him.

Mr Sunak will be tasked with uniting a highly divided Conservative Party, which has slumped far behind Labour in the polls.

He will oppose a second independence referendum, continue the Tory Levelling Up agenda north of the border, and oversee the introduction of two green freeports in Scotland.

Mr Sunak first became an MP in 2015 and was elevated to chancellor in early 2020 just before the Covid pandemic struck.

He was responsible for the furlough scheme in place during lockdown.

