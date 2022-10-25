New oil and gas windfall tax could help struggling families, says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

New oil and gas windfall tax could help struggling families, says expert

Another windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms could boost the UK economy and help households struggling to pay their bills, an economics expert said.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 25, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 4:39 pm
A windfall tax could boost the economy, it was claimed.
Professor Morris Altman, from Dundee University, suggested Rishi Sunak would be wise to carry out a second raid on multinational firms to improve the nation’s finances.

The economics expert said: “If he increased taxes on the oil and gas industry, that will probably be seen as calming the markets.”

Energy companies have reaped record profits this year while working families and businesses across the north and north-east endure soaring energy bills.

Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.

Rural and island communities in Scotland face the worst levels of fuel poverty in the UK.

Residents in Aberdeen and Elgin took to the streets as they protested against energy costs.

In May, Mr Sunak imposed a temporary 25% tax on excess cash earned by oil and gas firms when he was still chancellor despite previously opposing the levy.

Months later, Liz Truss announced the Tories would step in and fund energy companies to cap heating prices for the next two years.

However, critics warned taxpayers would be left paying back the costs further down the line and insisted oil and gas firms should foot the bill instead.

New PM Rishi Sunak.

Measures including a rent freeze and increased benefits payments have been introduced by Nicola Sturgeon’s government at Holyrood.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he was not against the “principle” of windfall taxes after taking over the treasury and admitted, “nothing is off the table”.

Prof Altman claimed the markets would likely react positively to Mr Sunak’s appointment after the financial turmoil during Ms Truss’ spell in Downing Street.

He said: “Rishi Sunak has an ideological slant, except he’s much more nuanced.

“As long as he doesn’t do the type of thing that Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss did, the markets will be calmed.”

‘Profound economic crisis’

Mr Sunak warned Britain faced a “profound economic crisis” as he took power.

Major tax cuts introduced by Ms Truss during her brief tenure at No 10 have been abandoned and it’s feared more austerity could follow.

Prof Altman warned cutting spending could make the situation even worse and claimed even workers who get a pay rise will be tightly squeezed due to the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “I don’t think Rishi Sunak has to slash spending, because that has to do with infrastructure, which is also in bad shape.

“If the government cuts spending right now, we’ll end up in a deeper recession.”

‘Oblivion’

A second windfall tax would be controversial in the industry.

Energy firm bosses oppose the levies and warned in May the measure could disrupt investment.

Ryan Crighton, from Aberdeen’s chamber of commerce, said: “Any suggestions that our offshore energy companies are not paying their way in this crisis are well wide of the mark in my view.

“The chancellor has a number of options available to him, but taxing the North Sea into oblivion should be bottom of the list.”

