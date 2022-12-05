5 key promises in former PM Gordon Brown’s blueprint for Scotland in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 key promises in former PM Gordon Brown’s blueprint for Scotland in the UK

By Andy Philip
December 5, 2022, 7:03 pm Updated: December 6, 2022, 10:37 am
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley

Gordon Brown pitched his reforms of British institutions directly to Scots as a clear alternative to independence – even though voters won’t be given a choice on the alternative if Sir Keir Starmer becomes the next prime minister.

Mr Brown’s commission instead aims to rectify what it calls a UK record of “devolve and forget” which it accepts stoked “division and resentment”.

Here are the key recommendations.

1. Protection for Holyrood

The commission imagines better protection from meddling by Westminster on powers already devolved.

It also suggests allowing the Scottish Government to enter into international agreements on relevant matters.

2. Directly elected “mayors”

Already under consideration, the commission says cities and regions could get more powerful leaders such as English-style mayors.

They would be directly elected in the same way as figures such as Manchester’s Andy Burnham.

More jobs

It’s part of a plan to devolve power beyond the Scottish Parliament, giving regions and councils more sway over their own affairs.

There would be enhanced access to economic support through the British Regional Investment Bank.

This regional angle was backed up by promises to spread jobs more widely, including 50,000 jobs moved out of London.

<br />Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture by Shutterstock/James McCauley

3. Abolish the ‘indefensible’ House of Lords

The commission proposed replacing the unelected Upper Chamber with a “smaller, more representative and democratic” assembly of the nations and regions, although details would be matters for further consultation.

4. Clean up politics

The panel proposed new rules for politicians and civil servants, clamping down on MPs’ second jobs and a “powerful” anti-corruption commissioner to root out criminal behaviour in British political life.

5. A new culture of co-operation

New, legally-mandated “councils of the nations and regions and of England” will replace the present joint ministerial committees.

The new bodies would include not just devolved administrations but local leaders from within England, to prevent the Government treating communities in a “high-handed way”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Andrew Cawley
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented