New SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn seizes on 56% pro-independence poll in first challenge to Rishi Sunak

Westminster SNP chief Stephen Flynn told Rishi Sunak to “up his game” as he pointed to a new poll suggesting rising support for independence on his debut appearance at prime minister’s questions.

The Aberdeen South MP – who was elected to the post on Tuesday night – challenged the Tory leader to explain whether soaring energy costs would further weaken the union.

In a tongue-in-cheek first question, Mr Flynn asked the prime minister whether refusing to allow a referendum was his “greatest achievement” alongside Brexit.

He then said: “Far be it from me to offer advice to a near billionaire, but he’s going to have to up his game.

“In the last 15 mins a poll has landed which shows that support for Scottish independence has now hit 56% and support for the SNP sits north of 50%.

“Can I ask the prime minister, does he consider that increasing energy bills on households in energy rich Scotland by a further £500 will cause those poll numbers to rise or to fall?”

Mr Sunak defended the UK Government’s actions to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and claimed it showed “the union delivering for people in Scotland”.

Mr Flynn needs to increase support for his party ahead of the next UK-wide vote, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to fight on independence alone.

The new poll suggested 56% of Scots, who were considered certain to vote, would back independence, while more than half would back the SNP in an election.

The new Ipsos Mori survey, which was run in partnership with STV, found support for leaving the union had increased by six points since its survey in May.

However, it also found only 35% of voters north of the border want an independence referendum to be held in 2023.

A total of 1,065 adults in Scotland aged above 16 were quizzed by the polling firm.

Mr Flynn won the backing of 26 MPs at an SNP meeting on Tuesday, while his leadership rival Alsion Thewliss got 17 votes.

Outspoken Paisley MP Mhairi Black was elected as Mr Flynn’s deputy in the House of Commons.

In his debut as leader, Mr Flynn paid tribute to predecessor Ian Blackford, who only quit the top job six days ago.

The new SNP chief boasted that Mr Blackford had managed to outlast four different Tory leaders during his five years in charge.

His hint at continuity came less than three weeks after he was forced to deny plotting to oust Mr Blackford and take over.

Stephen Flynn’s inaugural exchange with Rishi Sunak felt like it passed in the blink of an eye – perhaps in contrast to Ian Blackford’s more elaborate delivery style. The SNP’s new Westminster leader – who emphasised his working class roots last week – took aim at “near billionaire” Rishi Sunak for his party’s record in government, from Brexit to “denying Scotland her democracy”. Many believe the 34-year-old will be a more radical leader then his predecessor, who suffered from a perception he was too close to the establishment. It remains to be seen whether Mr Flynn will actually forge a new path and lead a group that acts more autonomously from Holyrood. He was keen to lavish praise on Mr Blackford as a “giant” of the independence movement but has so far not been forthcoming in what changes he thinks need to be made in the way the group operates. And the MP faces steep challenges ahead to unite his group, taking the party towards a ‘de facto referendum’ and building up his public profile beyond the north-east.