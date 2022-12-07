New SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn seizes on 56% pro-independence poll in first challenge to Rishi Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

New SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn seizes on 56% pro-independence poll in first challenge to Rishi Sunak

Westminster SNP chief Stephen Flynn told Rishi Sunak to “up his game” as he pointed to a new poll suggesting rising support for independence on his debut appearance at prime minister's questions.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 7, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 10:24 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.

Westminster SNP chief Stephen Flynn told Rishi Sunak to “up his game” as he pointed to a new poll suggesting rising support for independence on his debut appearance at prime minister’s questions.

The Aberdeen South MP – who was elected to the post on Tuesday night – challenged the Tory leader to explain whether soaring energy costs would further weaken the union.

In a tongue-in-cheek first question, Mr Flynn asked the prime minister whether refusing to allow a referendum was his “greatest achievement” alongside Brexit.

‘Up your game’

He then said: “Far be it from me to offer advice to a near billionaire, but he’s going to have to up his game.

“In the last 15 mins a poll has landed which shows that support for Scottish independence has now hit 56% and support for the SNP sits north of 50%.

“Can I ask the prime minister, does he consider that increasing energy bills on households in energy rich Scotland by a further £500 will cause those poll numbers to rise or to fall?”

Rishi Sunak was told to ‘up his game’. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Sunak defended the UK Government’s actions to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and claimed it showed “the union delivering for people in Scotland”.

Mr Flynn needs to increase support for his party ahead of the next UK-wide vote, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to fight on independence alone.

New poll on independence

The new poll suggested 56% of Scots, who were considered certain to vote, would back independence, while more than half would back the SNP in an election.

The new Ipsos Mori survey, which was run in partnership with STV, found support for leaving the union had increased by six points since its survey in May.

Support for independence is rising. Image: Ipsos Mori.

However, it also found only 35% of voters north of the border want an independence referendum to be held in 2023.

A total of 1,065 adults in Scotland aged above 16 were quizzed by the polling firm.

Mr Flynn won the backing of 26 MPs at an SNP meeting on Tuesday, while his leadership rival Alsion Thewliss got 17 votes.

Outspoken Paisley MP Mhairi Black was elected as Mr Flynn’s deputy in the House of Commons.

ExcludedUK
Ian Blackford quit as leader in the SNP’s Commons group. Image: PA

In his debut as leader, Mr Flynn paid tribute to predecessor Ian Blackford, who only quit the top job six days ago.

The new SNP chief boasted that Mr Blackford had managed to outlast four different Tory leaders during his five years in charge.

His hint at continuity came less than three weeks after he was forced to deny plotting to oust Mr Blackford and take over.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Stephen Flynn, the new leader of the SNP at Westminster. Image: PA.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented