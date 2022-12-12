SNP warned proposed alcohol marketing ban would harm Scotland’s whisky industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP warned proposed alcohol marketing ban would harm Scotland’s whisky industry

Scotland’s economy would take a hit if the country’s national drink cannot be promoted in shop windows under new laws, whisky industry bosses have warned.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 12, 2022, 5:54 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 10:51 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.

Graeme Littlejohn, from the Scotch Whisky Association, said adverts in airports and cities are often crucial in convincing tourists to visit popular distilleries.

He told MPs there were concerns SNP proposals to curb alcohol marketing could leave firms unable to sell branded merchandise.

And he also warned that cultural events – such as the Highland Games – could be put at risk if whisky companies are restricted from sponsoring them.

The Scottish Government is currently consulting the public on plans to limit alcohol advertisements.

It is claimed the measures are needed to clamp down on excessive drinking and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol at such a young age.

Speaking at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Littlejohn said: “There is a concern that people would come to Scotland and effectively Scotland’s national drink would not be able to be advertised in Scotland.

“If you take someone through the journey of when they arrive at an airport, they see an advert for a distillery, they might then want to go and get a T-shirt or a hat or a bottle of whisky to take home with them and tell the story of the industry.

Graeme Littlejohn, from the Scotch Whisky Association. Image: Scotch Whisky Association.

“Then that attracts more people to come to our country, to invest, and to support the local economies and the national economy.”

‘As comprehensive as possible’

On the proposed restrictions, the SNP government states: “It is crucial that any potential restrictions to reduce the volume of alcohol marketing are as comprehensive as possible.”

Proposed areas where marketing could be restricted include sporting events, billboards, posters on vehicles and in shopping centres, and merchandise.

Last month it was warned the proposals could have “extremely grave” consequences for Scottish football.

Mr Littlejohn said whisky firms agreed with some of the reasons behind the proposals, but said that had to be balanced against the economic benefits the sector brings.

As of 2021, it’s estimated that the Scotch whisky industry brings in £5.5 billion a year for the UK.

Mr Littlejohn said 2.2 million people visited distilleries in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

