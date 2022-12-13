Poll shows Tory wipeout in north-east as SNP gets boost after Supreme Court ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poll shows Tory wipeout in north-east as SNP gets boost after Supreme Court ruling

The Scottish Tories are headed for disaster in their north-east stronghold, including leader Douglas Ross's Moray seat, according to a major new poll.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 13, 2022, 4:40 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 4:47 pm
The Scottish Tories could be wiped out in the north-east. Image: PA.
The Savanta ComRes research found the Conservatives face electoral annihilation all over Scotland and may lose nearly 300 seats at Westminster.

The Moray seat held by Mr Ross would swing to the SNP, while Aberdeenshire MPs Andrew Bowie and David Duguid also face a Commons exit alongside Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

It was forecasted the Tory collapse across Britain would be so profound even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could lose his seat.

The findings are a major boost to Nicola Sturgeon’s party after her hopes of holding an independence vote in 2023 were dashed by the Supreme Court ruling last month.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP could be headed for success. Image: Shutterstock.

Ms Sturgeon now wants to turn the next UK election – to be held no later than 2025 – into a single issue ballot on breaking up the union.

An Ipsos Mori poll last week found support for independence at 56% among those who were confident about how they would vote.

The new Savanta ComRes data placed the SNP on 55 seats, an improvement on their most recent showing with the same polling firm in September.

In September, polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice predicted the nationalists were most likely to gain from a Conservative collapse.

How do Labour fare?

In a blow to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, his party would win only two more seats north of the border despite Sir Keir Starmer romping to a Westminster majority with 48% of the vote and a record share of seats.

The poll showed Labour taking both constituencies held by Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, including Gordon Brown’s old seat in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

That’s despite the previous survey from Savanta ComRes in September indicating Labour had a strong chance of winning up to 10 Scottish seats.

Ex-Prime Minister Mr Brown launched a new package aimed at enhancing devolution in a charm offensive to win over SNP voters last week.

Gordon Brown unveiled a new package for enhanced devolution. Image: Andrew Cawley.

His announcement came shortly after data had been collected from the 6,237 respondents for the poll, meaning it’s yet to be seen if Labour’s new policies have impressed Scottish voters.

Mr Starmer’s party wants to implement their proposed reforms even if they perform poorly in Scotland but get elected at Westminster.

The Tories have been slumping in the polls for the past year in the wake of Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties and anger over the cost-of-living crisis.

While previous Savanta ComRes findings found they were headed for disaster in Scotland, MP John Lamont was still expected to cling onto his Borders seat.

Lib Dem veteran Alistair Carmichael is expected to hang onto his Orkney and Shetland seat, the only stronghold his party have consistently stopped the SNP from taking.

SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity's figures reveal scale of debt
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Newly-elected SNP ministers discussed delaying Aberdeen bypass in 2007
POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead?
Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood 'flasher'
ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
New Year's Day babies add to celebrations for two families
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it's now a 'scrapyard' and 'bombsite' after…
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street's beauty

Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

