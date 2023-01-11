Anger as Rishi Sunak claims SNP ‘do not want to support’ North Sea energy industry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP plans to move away from oil and gas production in the North Sea as quickly as possible have been heavily criticised by the prime minister.

Rishi Sunak claimed the Scottish Government “don’t want to support” the energy industry as he clashed with SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn on Wednesday.

At the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the year, Mr Sunak said the fossil fuels industry in the north-east will still be needed in the coming decades as the UK transitions to renewables.

SNP energy chief Michael Matheson met with journalists in Aberdeen on Wednesday to answer questions on the newly-unveiled plan to wind down oil and gas drilling.

He dismissed the notion it could cost the SNP votes in the north-east.

The SNP minister was asked if Stephen Flynn, the party’s Westminster group leader and Aberdeen South MP, supports a presumption against new oil and gas exploration.

After being appointed, Mr Flynn was quick to stamp out suggestion he could challenge Nicola Sturgeon’s opposition to drilling new North Sea oil and gas fields.

In response to journalists, Mr Matheson said: “I’m not going to sit here and start to give you individual folk’s opinions.”

He confirmed his party had “engaged with” the party’s Westminster group but refused to confirm if the strategy has the support of the party’s north-east representatives.

Mr Flynn said he was “not worried” by the SNP suggesting strengthened climate compatility checkpoints on new oil and gas fields as it encourages government to deliver on its low-carbon objectives.

He added: “If we don’t need to extract oil and gas then we shouldn’t be extracting oil and gas – that’s a fairly basic concept and one I’m sure most sensible figures would agree with.

“The wider issue here is whether we do need it, and if that continued extraction will allow us to meet our climate objectives.”

Energy row

The SNP’s plan to oppose future fossil fuels projects was branded a “breathtaking betrayal of one of Scotland’s biggest industries” by business leaders in the north-east.

Mr Sunak took aim at Ms Sturgeon’s party after Mr Flynn talked up the prospect of independence in their first clash of the New Year.

The prime minister said: “Scotland will play a fantastic part in helping us to transition to net zero.

“What we now know is that the Scottish Government don’t want to support the Scottish energy industry and the 200,000 jobs that it produces.

“I’m keen to work with the Scottish Government to support the North Sea because it’s something we’re all very proud of in the United Kingdom.”

Mr Flynn replied: “If he wants to talk about the fact Scotland is energy rich but fuel poor on Westminster’s watch, I’m happy to do so.”

Aberdeen South MP Mr Flynn’s previous support for the oil and gas industry in the north-east came was questioned by Scottish Tory chief Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray.

Mr Ross said: “These plans are naive and reckless and were previously described by an SNP leader in this House as crazy.”

New green jobs

Speaking in Aberdeen, Mr Matheson said his party intends to “ramp up” the renewables sector to create thousands of new green jobs in the region.

He emphasised the decline of oil and gas within the next 20 years and the need to avoid a situation similar to when jobs were lost when coal mines closed in the 1980s.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief Russell Borthwick said: “This move towards a presumption against exploration for North Sea oil and gas has been met with complete disbelief in the north-east of Scotland.

“While the Scottish Government’s position is largely symbolic, as these matters are reserved to the Westminster parliament, this is still a breathtaking betrayal of one of Scotland’s biggest industries.”