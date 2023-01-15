Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition

Sir Keir Starmer has set himself on a collision course with Scottish Labour after raising "concerns" with the Gender Recognition Reform bill.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 15, 2023, 4:53 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 10:27 am
Photo of Derek Healey
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA



The UK party boss did not rule out blocking the controversial legislation if he becomes prime minister but said he wants to wait to see what legal advice the UK Government has received.

The Scottish Government passed changes last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.

The Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required to live in their acquired gender.

Why are the two groups at odds?

Sir Keir said he believes 16 is too young and he is worried the rule change may contravene the Equalities Act.

But his intervention sets him directly at odds with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who instructed his MSPs to vote in favour of the Bill.

Anas Sarwar MSP, leader of Scottish Labour. Image: PA

It is just the latest division between bosses at Holyrood and Westminster after we revealed how Labour is split over drug consumption rooms.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker and her party colleague Carol Mochan both quit their frontbench roles in order to vote against the gender recognition bill.

Meanwhile, Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra was allowed to skip the vote to save his job as education spokesman.

Sir Keir explains his concerns

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Sir Keir said: “I have concerns about the provision in Scotland, in particular the age reduction to 16 and in particular the rejection of our amendment in relation to the Equalities Act.”

Pressed on whether he thinks someone of 16 is old enough to decide to change their gender, he replied: “No, I don’t think you are.”

North East MSP Maggie Chapman accused Sir Keir of ignoring the views of the Scottish Parliament, including the majority of Labour MSPs.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied

She said: “This is a shameful intervention from the Labour leader, who is showing a total disregard for the rights of trans people in Scotland and beyond.

“He is repeating toxic Tory talking points and legitimising the views of a hostile and anti-trans government that is threatening to overrule the Scottish Parliament.”

PM considering legal advice

Downing Street officials said on Saturday that the full legal advice to ministers has not yet been reviewed and no decisions have been made.

That is despite multiple reports suggesting the advice has given Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the legal cover he requires to apply a Section 35 order to block the Bill from becoming law.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said ministers are awaiting “detailed analysis” of how Scotland’s gender law will affect UK legislation, such as the Equalities Act.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the UK Government would be “overstepping massively” if it tries to block the law change.

He said: “It’s not reasonable at all in any way shape or form because it is a devolved matter for the Scottish Parliament to determine.

“The Scottish Parliament has determined its position.

“We elect members to the Scottish Parliament to create legislation, to put in place laws to enhance the lives of people in Scotland. The GRR is going to do just that.”

