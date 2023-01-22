CalMac’s compensation bill soars amid ferry ‘chaos and cancellations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

CalMac’s compensation bill soars amid ferry ‘chaos and cancellations’

Ferry operator CalMac has been paying out more than £50,000 a month to frustrated customers after a four-fold increase in its compensation bill.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Calum Ross
The government promises more ferries after long delays. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Taxpayers were left to pick up the bill for a recent spate of “chaos, cancellations and delays” on west coast services to and from the islands.

Problems on the network led to claims islanders are being forced to pack-up and leave fragile communities because lifeline transport links are unreliable.

Difficulties with an ageing fleet have been compounded by delays to two ferries under construction at the Ferguson shipyard.

The vessels are five years late and significantly over-budget.

However, inability to sail in bad weather was listed as the main reason for cancellations.

Two (CalMac) ferries are being built at Ferguson Marine, in Port Glasgow.

Data obtained by Scottish Labour shows that in 2018-19, the year in which the two ferries were scheduled for delivery, a total of £159,000 was paid out to CalMac customers for disruptions.

This worked out at an average of £13,250 a month.

CalMac has already paid out £215,000 in the first four months of 2022-23 alone, an average of £53,000 per month.

Rhoda Grant, Labour MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “These spiralling costs expose what a mess the SNP have made of lifeline ferry services in Scotland.

‘Left to rust’

“Our ferry fleet has been left to rust because of years of failed planning, as well as the ferry fiasco where the Scottish Government have failed to deliver two new ferries.

“Now islanders are stuck with chaos, cancellations and delays while taxpayers foot the bill.”

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant. Image: Fraser Bremner

Government agency Transport Scotland announced in October that two new ferries would be ordered to help relieve pressures on services run by CalMac, which is publicly-owned.

A spokesman for the agency said the vast majority of cancelled sailings related to weather.

Weather impact

“In January and February 2022 alone, 92.75% of cancellations were due to either weather or Covid-19,” he said.

“The facts show that in 2022, of the 171,403 scheduled sailings across the CHFS network, 6.6% were cancelled, and of these, 1% were cancelled due to technical issues.

“It is clearly a decision for a ship’s master as to whether or not a vessel should sail and it would not be appropriate to question that professional judgement – which is made on safety grounds.

“It’s important those with expertise are given the respect to do so.”

 

The government promises more ferries after long delays. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
