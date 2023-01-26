Nicola Sturgeon claims rural Scotland ‘being ignored’ by Tory Levelling Up scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon claims rural Scotland ‘being ignored’ by Tory Levelling Up scheme

The UK Government’s Levelling Up policy is failing to match the needs of rural Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 26, 2023, 4:34 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 5:26 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.

The UK Government’s Levelling Up policy is failing to match the needs of rural Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.

The first minister said more remote areas were being “ignored” by the scheme which aims to pour money directly into local communities.

Ms Sturgeon said that while extra cash from Westminster is “welcome”, it should be devolved to Holyrood where it can then be spent.

The Conservatives – who angrily denied the claim at Holyrood  – announced billions in funds for local authorities across the UK to spruce up town centres, improve transport links and help create jobs.

It was a mixed bag for councils across the north and north-east – with some left feeling shortchanged by the awards.

Nicola Sturgeon has some nerve suggesting there is a divide here.

– Tory MSP Maurice Golden.

Shetland is to get £27 million to boost ferry services, while Peterhead will benefit from funds as well.

Elgin missed out on funding. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

However, it was disappointing news for Elgin Council after their bid for £18m to rejuvenate the town was rejected.

Elsewhere, Highland missed out on cash to invest in Skye’s Portree Harbour and the North Coast 500, a popular driving route around Scotland’s north coast.

During First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said: “We fundamentally disagree with Westminster making decisions in devolved areas.

“Any additional funding is welcome, but this should be devolved through the Barnett Formula.

“The fund overlooks Scotland’s distinct economic needs. The latest awards show that many remote, rural and sparsely populated regions are being ignored.”

But the Scottish Tories disputed claims rural areas were being shortchanged and highlighted the funds given to Shetland.

Maurice Golden disputed Nicola Sturgeon’s claims. Image: Richard Gardner.

North East MSP Maurice Golden said: “Nicola Sturgeon has some nerve suggesting there is a divide here. Setting people against each other is the SNP’s daily bread.

“I suspect she doesn’t see much of Shetland, Aberdeenshire or Dundee from Bute House, or some of the other rural and urban areas which have or will benefit.

“Levelling up means Fair Isle can still be inhabited. Compare that to the SNP’s ferries fiasco.”

The first minister criticised the decision to reject bids from councils who had previously been awarded funds after they forked out money to apply this time around.

Elgin’s application cost £325,000. They paid £200,000 of this and Westminster covered the rest.

Ms Sturgeon added: “The UK can, of course, still choose to devolve funding to Scotland for our share of the remaining Levelling Up funding, and we would be happy to discuss this with them.”

Skye councillor John Finlayson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

However, the SNP have not escaped criticism from rural Scotland for failing to offer investment.

Skye councillor John Finlayson, who chairs his local area’s council committee, said the Scottish Government had overlooked Skye in their island growth deal.

He said: “I am really disappointed and actually angry that twice last week when funding was made available from both the UK Government and the Scottish Government, Skye and Raasay were not considered.”

He said the failure to obtain any Levelling Up funds from the Tories “felt like a slap in the face”.

The Levelling Up scheme was first created by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister.

Rishi Sunak insisted the latest awards would help grow the economy and would be “transformational”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
Nicola Sturgeon criticised the levelling up scheme. Image: PA.
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented