Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn is facing a backlash after one of his party colleagues wrote directly to the Tories over concerns with Nicola Sturgeon’s gender law reforms.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 27, 2023, 3:29 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 3:58 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.

Dr Lisa Cameron suggested Tory Scottish Secretary Alister Jack could “intervene” despite leading SNP figures – including the first minister – insisting the UK Government’s intervention undermined devolution.

Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, supports his party’s reforms which aim to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify.

But they caused a major row and splits in the party.

Dr Lisa Cameron. Image: Chris Austin/DC Thomson.

Tensions over the laws were inflamed again this week after it emerged a rapist who now identifies as a woman had been temporarily placed in a female prison.

The first minister assured MSPs that Isla Bryson, who was previously called Adam Graham, would not stay there despite no longer identifying as a man.

‘Growing gulf within SNP’

Despite the potential embarrassing move by one of his own colleagues, Mr Flynn would not speak publicly about whether action will be taken.

The Scottish Tories – who oppose the reforms – claimed Mr Flynn had “gone into hiding”.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “The convicted rapist Isla Bryson should never have been near a women-only prison.

“It shows the frightening consequences of the SNP rushing through bad law at breakneck speed.

“Stephen Flynn has now gone into hiding.

“That could be because there is a growing gulf within the SNP over gender reform, with his own MPs urging the UK Government to intervene.”

In her letter to Mr Jack, which was reported by the Daily Record, Dr Cameron said: “I have been asked to write to you by a number of my constituents who are concerned regarding the impact of gender-self ID on equality rights for women in Scotland and across the UK.

Alister Jack stepped in to block the gender reforms. Image: Shutterstock.

“They wish the UK Government to intervene to prevent this.”

She added: “This is an extremely sensitive matter, and I would be hopeful that a resolution can be found that addresses my constituents’ concerns whilst not undermining the devolution settlement.”

An SNP source told the Daily Record: “SNP MPs should be focused on defending the Scottish Parliament from the latest attack by the UK Government, not egging on Alister Jack as he oversteps the mark.”

Mr Flynn declined to make any comment when approached.

