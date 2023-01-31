North-east fishing leader says ‘poster boys’ for Brexit have been let down three years after quitting EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years after quitting EU

By Rachel Amery
January 31, 2023, 5:07 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:28 pm
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied

A leading fisherman says Brexit “delivered nothing” for the industry, as the UK marks three years since officially leaving the European Union.

Mike Park, the chief executive of the Fraserburgh-based Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, said fishermen were the “poster boys” for Brexit in Scotland, and many spoke out in favour of leaving the EU.

Three years on he says most fishermen have now reassessed their attitude, saying it has left a number of “very negative legacies” for the industry and its workers.

‘A lot feel let down’

The UK voted to leave Europe in 2016 but only formally left on January 31, 2020.

Speaking on the third anniversary of Brexit, Mr Park – who has spoken previously of the opportunities of Brexit – said: “We were the poster boys, we wanted out.

“But a lot have now reassessed their enthusiasm for Brexit because it has delivered nothing.

“It has left some very negative legacies and hasn’t provided any of the positives we were promised.”

Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association. Image: Supplied

One of the big problems facing the industry is immigration.

Scotland relies heavily on workers from Eastern Europe who no longer come to work in the UK in the same numbers.

Another problem is fishing quotas.

Before Brexit, the EU would set how much of each species of fish each member country could take from the water in a year.

If one country fell short of its quotas, the deficit could be transferred to another country.

This is something the UK can no longer do because it is no longer part of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy.

A fishing boat leaving Peterhead. Image: John Strachan

Mr Park said: “We struggled to get more quotas in year one and that caused a real problem for us.

“It is costing more and taking longer to get fish into the continent and there are a lot of paper trails required and red tape.

“There are still some hanging on to the ideological belief that we are better away.

“But a lot feel let down.”

Brexit an ‘unmitigated disaster’

Mr Park is not alone in condemning the effects of Brexit.

In Scotland, 62% of people voted to remain and no Scottish area had a majority leave vote.

Surveys consistently show more than half of Scots support being in the EU.

Support for Leave has fallen as low as 25% in one poll.

A new poll from Ipsos shows 45% of people across the UK think Brexit is going worse than they expected.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said Brexit was based on “snake oil” promises.

Stephen Flynn MP, the SNP’s Westminster leader. Image: Scott Baxter

Mr Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, said: “The past three years show Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster for the UK economy, public services and the cost of living.

“It has cost billions, reduced trade, squeezed growth, hammered household incomes – and provided none of the so-called benefits that were promised.”

PM shares successes of Brexit

Despite the apparent low public support, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talked up the opportunities of leaving the EU.

In a statement, Mr Sunak, who voted Leave in 2016, said: “In the three years since leaving the EU, we’ve made huge strides in harnessing the freedoms unlocked by Brexit to tackle generational challenges.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: Oli Scarff/Shutterstock

“Whether leading Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, striking trade deals with over 70 countries or taking back control of our borders, we’ve forged a path as an independent nation with confidence.

“And in my first 100 days as prime minister, that momentum hasn’t slowed – we’re cutting red tape for businesses, levelling up through our freeports, and designing our own, fairer farming system to protect the British countryside.”

