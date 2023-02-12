Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters lukewarm over potential successors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters lukewarm over potential successors

Nicola Sturgeon is facing claims she is "massively out of touch" with voters after a new poll found four out of 10 Scots want the first minister to resign.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
February 12, 2023, 1:06 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The survey by Panelbase for the Sunday Times comes amid growing controversy over the SNP leader's handling of gender recognition reforms.

The survey by Panelbase for the Sunday Times comes amid growing controversy over the SNP leader’s handling of gender recognition reforms.

It showed that 42% of respondents thought Ms Sturgeon should stand down now, while 45% said she should remain in the top job until at least the next Holyrood election.

The poll also found that more than three-quarters of those who expressed a view had safety concerns around the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

Voters were unsure about who should be the next first minister, however, with 69% saying say they did not know.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who is on maternity leave, was the most popular choice to succeed Ms Sturgeon, with 7% of respondents backing her.

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Highlander was followed by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the Perthshire North MSP, on 6%.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson was supported by 5%, and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who represents Aberdeen South, was on 3%

Speaking in the latest edition of The Stooshie, DC Thomson’s award-winning politics podcast, Professor James Mitchell claimed the gender recognition reforms were “well-intentioned”, but the government failed to consider “unintended consequences” from passing the law.

The Bill was approved by MSPs in December but has since been blocked by the UK Government.

It would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

The Bill would also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they can be granted the document.

‘Safety risk’

In the Panelbase poll, 76% of those who expressed a view said they thought the Scottish Government’s plans to change the law on gender recognition would pose a safety risk in women-only spaces, such as changing rooms, hospital wards and prisons.

Just 24% disagreed.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Public discontent with Nicola Sturgeon is rising because she’s not focused on their priorities and her values are wrong.

“She is massively out of touch with Scottish people with her flawed gender self-ID policy.

“This has led to numerous U-turns, her chronic mishandling of the transgender prisoner row and her inability to admit that a double rapist is a man.

“To make matters worse, she chose to smear those who raised concerns over the safety of women and girls, rather than accept their legitimate fears.”

Ms Sturgeon has said she intends to challenge the UK Government’s use of Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law.

Isla Bryson. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

The survey, among 1,415 voters in Scotland, was carried out in the past week as the Scottish Prison Service published its review on the management of transgender prisoners in the wake of the Isla Bryson case.

The transgender prisoner, who was convicted last month of raping two women while still a man known as Adam Graham, was initially housed in an all-female prison before being moved to the male estate.

The Panelbase poll also found that 15% of those who voted SNP at the last Westminster election said they wanted Ms Sturgeon to resign, as did 19% of people who backed independence in the referendum in 2014.

Just over three-quarters of SNP voters, and 72% of Yes voters, said they wanted her to remain.

An SNP spokesman said: “Poll after poll consistently shows Nicola Sturgeon is the most popular leader of any political party in Scotland – by a very long way – and this poll is no different.

“Polls also clearly show people across Scotland have no confidence in the Tory Party or their leadership – whether it be the unelected Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak or his lackey, Douglas Ross.”

