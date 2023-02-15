Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting in the wings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as first minister is possibly the greatest “end of an era” political departure since Tony Blair.

The SNP leader has been a towering figure in Scottish and UK politics for as long as some of her voters have been alive.

There have been rumblings for months that Ms Sturgeon is eyeing the Bute House exit but few would have predicted her announcement would come so swiftly.

The difference in tone between her resignation speech and that of one of her contemporaries, Liz Truss, speaks volumes of her skill as a politician.

Her words were thoughtful, more personal than normal and at times humorous – not the kind of thing dreamed up at short notice.

Final decision made this week

Ms Sturgeon said her final decision was made after attending the funeral of a close friend, independence stalwart Allan Angus.

She spoke of her family, a niece and nephew who she hoped to spend more time with, and close friends with whom meetings for coffee had become increasingly difficult.

The first minister said her decision to leave had been made out of a love for the people of Scotland and that she had felt love back – although she acknowledged many do not feel the same way.

She said the time had come where she could no longer give the job the dedication it deserves – but some will wonder whether other factors have played a role.

Ms Sturgeon said “short-term pressures” were not to blame.

Presumably she meant controversies such as the gender-recognition bill, her very public falling out with predecessor and mentor Alex Salmond, and criticisms over her government’s performance on health and education.

There was a feeling that this is not the final chapter in the story of Nicola Sturgeon’s time in Scottish politics.

What does the future hold?

The SNP leader will remain as an MSP until at least the next Scottish Parliament election and vowed to stick around after that for the independence fight.

She also talked of her ongoing commitment to bettering the lives of care-experienced young people.

But there are other important matters still hanging over Nicola Sturgeon.

The final moments of her press conference were spent refusing to answer a question over a police fraud investigation into SNP finances.

Her lack of a clear successor could also lead to fireworks at Holyrood.

For the first time since 2004, the SNP face a leadership election, and that could mean difficult internal politics being played out in public.

The party benefitted from a Labour collapse in Scotland and under Nicola Sturgeon has held off attempts to rebuild.

Will her successor be as successful?

Only time will tell but this first minister will be a tough act to follow.