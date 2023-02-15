Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting in the wings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting in the wings

Nicola Sturgeon's resignation as first minister is possibly the greatest "end of an era" political departure since Tony Blair.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 15, 2023, 7:42 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 7:55 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon will wave goodbye as first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as first minister is possibly the greatest “end of an era” political departure since Tony Blair.

The SNP leader has been a towering figure in Scottish and UK politics for as long as some of her voters have been alive.

There have been rumblings for months that Ms Sturgeon is eyeing the Bute House exit but few would have predicted her announcement would come so swiftly.

The difference in tone between her resignation speech and that of one of her contemporaries, Liz Truss, speaks volumes of her skill as a politician.

Her words were thoughtful, more personal than normal and at times humorous – not the kind of thing dreamed up at short notice.

Final decision made this week

Ms Sturgeon said her final decision was made after attending the funeral of a close friend, independence stalwart Allan Angus.

She spoke of her family, a niece and nephew who she hoped to spend more time with, and close friends with whom meetings for coffee had become increasingly difficult.

The first minister said her decision to leave had been made out of a love for the people of Scotland and that she had felt love back – although she acknowledged many do not feel the same way.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Lily Orr and Lily Sinclair, both 7. Image: DC Thomson

She said the time had come where she could no longer give the job the dedication it deserves – but some will wonder whether other factors have played a role.

Ms Sturgeon said “short-term pressures” were not to blame.

Presumably she meant controversies such as the gender-recognition bill, her very public falling out with predecessor and mentor Alex Salmond, and criticisms over her government’s performance on health and education.

There was a feeling that this is not the final chapter in the story of Nicola Sturgeon’s time in Scottish politics.

What does the future hold?

The SNP leader will remain as an MSP until at least the next Scottish Parliament election and vowed to stick around after that for the independence fight.

She also talked of her ongoing commitment to bettering the lives of care-experienced young people.

But there are other important matters still hanging over Nicola Sturgeon.

The final moments of her press conference were spent refusing to answer a question over a police fraud investigation into SNP finances.

Nicola Sturgeon announced she is quitting. Image: PA.

Her lack of a clear successor could also lead to fireworks at Holyrood.

For the first time since 2004, the SNP face a leadership election, and that could mean difficult internal politics being played out in public.

The party benefitted from a Labour collapse in Scotland and under Nicola Sturgeon has held off attempts to rebuild.

Will her successor be as successful?

Only time will tell but this first minister will be a tough act to follow.

